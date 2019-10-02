Kenny feeling 'absolutely fine' after health scare

Stephen Kenny has said that he is “absolutely fine” following his recent health scare in Sweden.

Speaking this afternoon as he unveiled his U21 squad for the upcoming games at home to Italy and away to Iceland, the manager said: “I’m feeling very well. Obviously I had a stay (in hospital) in Sweden and there is probably not a better health system you could have than in Sweden so it wasn’t the worse place to be not well in. But I’m absolutely fine now.

I was in England last weekend and again last night for a game so I’ve been at matches over the last week and I’m absolutely fine.

Asked if he could offer some detail on what had happened to him in Sweden, Kenny replied: “Not really no, I can’t. I’d prefer not to.”

Regarding his preparation for the upcoming U21 Euro qualifiers, Kenny admitted that he is prepared for the possibility of losing one of his star players, Brighton’s Aaron Connolly, to the senior squad for their assignments in Georgia and Swtizerland.

“He is the most likely of the squad to be called up,” he said. “But at the moment he’s in our squad for the Italy and Iceland games. I spoke to Mick (McCarthy) yesterday about the possibility Aaron could step up but that’s not the case at the moment. He’s still in our squad for the double header, two tough games against the first and third seeds in the group.”

Ireland are set to face Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, October 10, with kick-off at 8.05pm, before flying to Reykjavik to take on Iceland on Tuesday, October 15, with kick-off at 4pm (3pm local time). Attacking midfielder Connor Ronan comes back into the squad having missed the qualifiers against Armenia and Sweden through injury whilst Bohemians left-back Darragh Leahy has been ruled out of through injury.

Kenny's U-21 side will be looking to maintain the excellent form which has seen them claim three wins from the opening three matches in Group One.

It was announced last week that the fixture against Italy at Tallaght Stadium has sold out but the game will be live on eirSport, with kick-off at 8.05pm.

Kenny described the 8,000 capacity sell-out as “absolutely fantastic” but bemoaned what he termed “short-term thinking” and “a lack of ambition from the government” in developing alternative stadia for Irish football.

“It’s a good news story to see the ground sold out like that but maybe we could have sold it out twice,” he said.

IRELAND UNDER-21 SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O'Connor (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (UCD AFC), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Connor Ronan (DAC Dunajská Streda, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford)

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton)