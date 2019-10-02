News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kenny feeling 'absolutely fine' after health scare

Kenny feeling 'absolutely fine' after health scare
Stephen Kenny. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 03:49 PM

Stephen Kenny has said that he is “absolutely fine” following his recent health scare in Sweden.

Speaking this afternoon as he unveiled his U21 squad for the upcoming games at home to Italy and away to Iceland, the manager said: “I’m feeling very well. Obviously I had a stay (in hospital) in Sweden and there is probably not a better health system you could have than in Sweden so it wasn’t the worse place to be not well in. But I’m absolutely fine now.

I was in England last weekend and again last night for a game so I’ve been at matches over the last week and I’m absolutely fine.

Asked if he could offer some detail on what had happened to him in Sweden, Kenny replied: “Not really no, I can’t. I’d prefer not to.”

Regarding his preparation for the upcoming U21 Euro qualifiers, Kenny admitted that he is prepared for the possibility of losing one of his star players, Brighton’s Aaron Connolly, to the senior squad for their assignments in Georgia and Swtizerland.

“He is the most likely of the squad to be called up,” he said. “But at the moment he’s in our squad for the Italy and Iceland games. I spoke to Mick (McCarthy) yesterday about the possibility Aaron could step up but that’s not the case at the moment. He’s still in our squad for the double header, two tough games against the first and third seeds in the group.”

Ireland are set to face Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, October 10, with kick-off at 8.05pm, before flying to Reykjavik to take on Iceland on Tuesday, October 15, with kick-off at 4pm (3pm local time). Attacking midfielder Connor Ronan comes back into the squad having missed the qualifiers against Armenia and Sweden through injury whilst Bohemians left-back Darragh Leahy has been ruled out of through injury.

Kenny's U-21 side will be looking to maintain the excellent form which has seen them claim three wins from the opening three matches in Group One.

READ MORE

Pogba to miss AZ Alkmaar clash with foot injury

It was announced last week that the fixture against Italy at Tallaght Stadium has sold out but the game will be live on eirSport, with kick-off at 8.05pm.

Kenny described the 8,000 capacity sell-out as “absolutely fantastic” but bemoaned what he termed “short-term thinking” and “a lack of ambition from the government” in developing alternative stadia for Irish football.

“It’s a good news story to see the ground sold out like that but maybe we could have sold it out twice,” he said.

IRELAND UNDER-21 SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O'Connor (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (UCD AFC), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jack Taylor (Barnet), Connor Ronan (DAC Dunajská Streda, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford)

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

READ MORE

Bernardo Silva charged by FA over Benjamin Mendy tweet

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy not surprised by John Delaney's resignationMick McCarthy not surprised by John Delaney's resignation

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Cooke the front-runner in terms of credentials and timingCooke the front-runner in terms of credentials and timing

Keogh could be out until December 2020 after car crashKeogh could be out until December 2020 after car crash


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Restructured Cork Premier Senior Football and Hurling Championship line-ups revealed Restructured Cork Premier Senior Football and Hurling Championship line-ups revealed

Coach Alberto Salazar won’t be missedCoach Alberto Salazar won’t be missed

Time for Irish riders to finish Olympic jobTime for Irish riders to finish Olympic job

Focus on Gnabry: Power Serge helps Bayern Munich thrash TottenhamFocus on Gnabry: Power Serge helps Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham


Lifestyle

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

As Deirdre O’Kane wraps up an 18-month stand up tour of Ireland tonight, she reflects on her decision to return to the stage, and looks ahead to her new comedy show on Sky. She spoke with Esther McCarthy.Touring, dancing and a brand new comedy on Sky: Deirdre O'Kane is taking centre stage again

With the mindful drinking movement gathering pace, here’s how to savour a booze-free social life, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »