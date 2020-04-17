IRFU welcomes World Rugby’s €92m Covid-19 relief fund

The IRFU has welcomed a €92m Covid-19 relief fund for Six Nations and SANZAAR unions announced by World Rugby yesterday.

With rugby shut down across the world for the past five weeks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing imposed by governments in the interests of public health, revenue has been reduced to zero in the absence of matches.

Ireland, France, Italy, and Wales each lost a lucrative home game due to Six Nations postponements in March and the IRFU last month agreed pay deferrals with employees, including professional players contracted, ranging from 10 to 50% of salaries of those earning more than €25,000.

With the Guinness PRO14 season and Heineken Champions Cup both suspended indefinitely, Irish players have been stood down by the IRFU and provinces until May 18.

Other unions have struck similar deals or introduced pay cuts and global governing body World Rugby has now made US$100m (€92m) available to support the game through to the resumption of the sport when the pandemic subsides and restrictions are lifted.

While not revealing whether it would avail of the financial support, offered in the form of a combination of advances and loans, the IRFU issued a short statement to the Irish Examiner yesterday which read: “The IRFU welcome the announcement by World Rugby as we continue to monitor the financial impact of Covid-19 on our finances.”

While this fund is directed towards tier-one nations, World Rugby also reiterated its commitment to supporting emerging nations and regional associations.

“The strategy reflects World Rugby’s commitment to leading the sport through its greatest challenge and is a result of cross-game collaboration that has enabled key decisions to be taken in the spirit of solidarity and partnership,” the world governing body said.

“The relief fund will be available for unions requiring immediate emergency funding subject to appropriate criteria being met. It is designed to assist the maximum number of unions for the maximum amount of time while there is a rugby void.”

How long that rugby void exists will be the key to when the IRFU bites the bullet and avails of the World Rugby relief fund and as with all spectator sports, the length of the lockdown will be dictated by governments rather than sporting bodies or broadcasters.

The IRFU, a stakeholder in the Champions Cup and PRO14 competitions as well as the Six Nations, is involved in the effort to resume the 2019-20 club campaigns in July and August.

Ireland still have Six Nations fixtures at home to Italy and away in France to fulfil while its two-Test tour to Australia, scheduled for July, could be shifted to an extended autumn international window as World Rugby works towards salvaging its Test calendar.

Yet all off these cross-border fixtures will rely on open borders and an easing of restrictions in all participating nations.

On the progress of the 2020 international calendar discussions, World Rugby said: “In tandem with an extensive financial assessment, World Rugby, in full partnership with 6 Nations, SANZAAR, unions (in consultation with their leagues) and International Rugby Players, continues to progress a variety of return-to-rugby plans, including the delivery of a viable 2020 international competition calendar subject to the relevant government and health authority advice.

“This includes likely short-term reshaping of the international rugby calendar, optimising competition opportunities for unions and domestic leagues.

"As a prudent precaution, further scenario planning factors in a competition environment where cross-hemisphere travel might not be possible and, in the worst-case scenario, where no international rugby is possible this year.”

The statement maintained that player welfare was “central to the contingency planning” and also suggested that while its current rescheduling efforts were “a response to an unprecedented crisis, the modelling work achieved potentially provides direction for long-term reform of the rugby calendar.”