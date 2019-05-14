NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Carbery and Earls set to face Leinster

Picture: Brendan Moran
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 04:30 AM

Munster and Ireland backs Joey Carbery and Keith Earls look set to return from injury to face Leinster in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final following a positive fitness update from Johann van Graan.

The Munster head coach said that fly-half Carbery, out since March 30 with a hamstring injury, and wing Earls, who suffered a thigh strain during a pre-game warm-up on April 5, were set to return to full training yesterday having completed their rehab training last week.

Van Graan added that if they are passed fit they would start at the weekend, priming Carbery for a start against his old province, his second since leaving Leinster last summer in search of more game time at number 10.

“Joey and Earlsy trained last week. They’ll do more training this week,” van Graan said. 

“Obviously, we’re trying to look after them very well. There’s a big possibility that they will play and, like I said after the Treviso game, they’re pretty important players to ourselves and if they’re 100% ready, I’ll pick both of them.

READ MORE

La Rochelle confirm coach's departure amid links to move for Ronan O'Gara

“Some of the things from both of them in training are pretty special, and we’ll make our decisions later in the week but hopefully if Joey’s ready he’ll play. 

"It’s the same with Earlsy, he’s been out for a long time now and I believe your big players will perform in the big games and if both of them are ready I’m going to back both of them. They’ve been brilliant in our season...

“You want your best players playing in the big games. Hopefully they’ll be ready and then they are some pretty difficult decisions to make (for replacement fly-half) between Tyler (Bleyendaal) and JJ (Hanrahan).”

Munster also welcomed back flanker Tommy O’Donnell to training having initially been ruled out until next season following a shoulder injury, and lock Fineen Wycherley (hamstring).

“So we’ve got a pretty healthy squad to look forward to on the weekend,” the Munster boss added.

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage

More on this topic

Van Graan: I just want people in here who want to serve Munster

Leaders must stand tall as Munster build again

Munster rocked by Flannery and Jones exits

Flannery and Jones to leave Munster after declining contract offers

KEYWORDS

Leinster RugbyMunster RugbyPro14Rugby

More in this Section

Fleetwood hoping to find his feet quickly at Bethpage

Everton defender Mina could be reprimanded by FA for betting advert appearance

Christian Pulisic can’t wait for Chelsea Premier League debut

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Bubbles baffles Cork, Clare conquer Walsh Park, Dubs rattle the cage


Lifestyle

Lemon balm tea will add zing to life

Sustainability Month: Buy less and buy better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »