O’Donovan brothers and Sanita Puspure on rowing awards shortlist

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 03:20 AM

Irish rowing has been recognised on the World Stage with three nominations at the World Rowing awards.

Single sculler Sanita Puspure — who secured gold in the World Championships in Bulgaria — has been shortlisted in the Women’s crew of the year category.

The O’Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary, who also won gold in the worlds are included in the men’s crew of the year nominations thanks to their dominance in the lightweight men’s double sculls. While Skibbereen’s Dominic Casey is on the four-person shortlist for coach of the year.

The winners will be announced on Friday, November 23 at the World Rowing Awards dinner in Berlin.


