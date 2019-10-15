Star names confirm attendance at JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

World No 10 Xander Schauffele, PGA star Tony Finau and Ryder Cuppers Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton have all signed up to play in next year’s JP Mcmanus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

Their confirmation comes as an additional 100 tickets will be tendered this month for the sold-out event on July 6-7th 2020.

The tournament is already sold out but the European Tour has released additional tickets for public tender ahead of the sixth staging of the charity event.

Anybody wishing to submit a bid for a ticket cap, or number of ticket caps, is asked to now email tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com with their offer, full name and phone number. The highest bids will each receive the opportunity to purchase the cap or caps at the offer price they submitted.

Fleetwood and Finau went head to head in the Ryder Cup Sunday singles in Paris last year and their addition to the Pro-Am line-up means that 13 players who competed at La National have now been confirmed for the host of the 2026 renewal in Limerick.

There's more, folks! We're equally delighted to welcome @TyrrellHatton and @MattFitz94 to the #JPProAm2020 lineup. Roll on July 2020 - less than 9 months to go! 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0fgJC50iHz — JP McManus Pro-Am (@JPProAm) October 15, 2019

Explained JP McManus: “The main purpose of the Pro-Am is to raise funds for organisations most in need.

By putting 100 tickets up for public tender, we hope to further increase the charitable fund, so anyone who wants them, please send us your offer and all monies will go directly to the charities.

Tour pros already confirmed for Adare include: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey, Padraig Harrigton, Graeme McDowell, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Paul McGinley and Tyrrell Hatton.

From the world of entertainment and other sports, the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Niall Horan, Hugh Grant, Jamie Dornan and boxer Wladimir Klitschko have also committed.