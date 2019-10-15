News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Star names confirm attendance at JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

Star names confirm attendance at JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 02:18 PM

World No 10 Xander Schauffele, PGA star Tony Finau and Ryder Cuppers Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton have all signed up to play in next year’s JP Mcmanus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

Their confirmation comes as an additional 100 tickets will be tendered this month for the sold-out event on July 6-7th 2020.

The tournament is already sold out but the European Tour has released additional tickets for public tender ahead of the sixth staging of the charity event.

Anybody wishing to submit a bid for a ticket cap, or number of ticket caps, is asked to now email tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com with their offer, full name and phone number. The highest bids will each receive the opportunity to purchase the cap or caps at the offer price they submitted.

Fleetwood and Finau went head to head in the Ryder Cup Sunday singles in Paris last year and their addition to the Pro-Am line-up means that 13 players who competed at La National have now been confirmed for the host of the 2026 renewal in Limerick.

Explained JP McManus: “The main purpose of the Pro-Am is to raise funds for organisations most in need.

By putting 100 tickets up for public tender, we hope to further increase the charitable fund, so anyone who wants them, please send us your offer and all monies will go directly to the charities.

Tour pros already confirmed for Adare include: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Paul Casey, Padraig Harrigton, Graeme McDowell, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Paul McGinley and Tyrrell Hatton.

From the world of entertainment and other sports, the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Niall Horan, Hugh Grant, Jamie Dornan and boxer Wladimir Klitschko have also committed.

READ MORE

‘You put me off!’ – Tyrrell Hatton distracted by fiancee slamming toilet door

More on this topic

Tiger Woods signs deal to write memoirTiger Woods signs deal to write memoir

‘You put me off!’ – Tyrrell Hatton distracted by fiancee slamming toilet door‘You put me off!’ – Tyrrell Hatton distracted by fiancee slamming toilet door

Watch: Meadow nonchalantly drains 25-footer to keep her tour cardWatch: Meadow nonchalantly drains 25-footer to keep her tour card

McIlroy criticises European Tour courses and calls for ‘tougher set-ups’McIlroy criticises European Tour courses and calls for ‘tougher set-ups’

TOPIC: Golf

More in this Section

UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'UEFA: Football family must 'wage war on the racists'

Ireland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first startIreland one win away from sealing spot at Euro 2020 as Connolly set for first start

Former Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom teamFormer Limerick manager joins Mike Quirke's Laois backroom team

Mings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuseMings stands tall as England debut is marred by racist abuse


Lifestyle

My sister Gabriella always says that during sibling whispers all I ever wanted was to be on stage.This Much I Know: Man of many talents Mike Hanrahan

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband is controlling and belittling her.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is so controlling – what do I do?’

Peter Dowdall branches out to take a look at the mountain ash or rowan.Rowan berries show us how nature is stocking its larder for winter

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »