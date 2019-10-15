News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fleetwood among latest stars set for JP pro-am

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 10:13 PM

World No 10 Xander Schauffele, PGA star Tony Finau, and Ryder Cuppers Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Tyrrell Hatton have all signed up to play in next year’s JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

Their confirmation comes as an additional 100 tickets will be tendered this month for the event which takes place on July 6 and 7. The tournament is already sold out, but the European Tour has released additional tickets for public tender, ahead of the sixth staging of the charity event.

Anybody wishing to submit a bid for a ticket cap, or number of ticket caps, is asked to now email tickets@ jpmcmanusproam.com with their offer, name, and phone number.

The highest bids will each receive the opportunity to purchase the cap or caps at the offer price they submitted.

Fleetwood and Finau went head to head in the Ryder Cup Sunday singles in Paris last year and their addition to the line-up means 13 players who competed at La National have been confirmed for the host of the 2026 renewal in Limerick.

TOPIC: Golf

