Ryan McCarthy the hero as Midleton CBS edge gripping battle

Midleton CBS 1-11 De La Salle Waterford 0-12

A compelling Dr Harty Cup semi-final at the Fraher Field last Saturday ended in dramatic fashion, with Midleton CBS securing a last-gasp goal to deny a gallant De La Salle outfit.

The Cork side probably just about deserved victory on the basis of chances

created,

but will have plenty to work to do in terms of finishing over the next fortnight as they plot and plan for the decider against CBC.

They shot 12 wides as against just four for De La Salle but it mattered little when time was called four minutes into injury-time.

Ryan McCarthy was the hero for Midleton CBS, his lengthy free in the game’s final moments going all the way to the De La Salle net.

Both defences were assertive at various stages, with Ciaran Joyce a tower of strength in the Midleton CBS rearguard.

Ross O’Regan — whose penalty was saved superbly by Mark Kilgannon — posted five points for the East Cork school while Ryan McCarthy, Gary Carroll, Joyce, Joe Stack and Cathal Hickey all got their names on the scoresheet.

De La Salle had the two best forwards on the pitch in Eoghan O’Reilly and Mark Fitzgerald but their efforts were to no avail.

Midleton CBS had the advantage of a strong wind in the opening half but had just a point advantage at the break, 0-7 to 0-6.

In that half they failed to convert a penalty, a very scorable free and a 65, and there was a fear that those misses might come back to haunt them.

De La Salle ‘keeper Kilgallon saved well from the penalty after Kian Farmer had been fouled while in that opening half, O’Reilly was very productive for the Waterford team.

Joyce fired over an inspirational point for Midleton CBS after eight minutes and it was obvious from a long way out that it would be difficult to separate these two sides.

When they resumed, Jason Hankard was denied a Midleton CBS goal by Sean O’Neill and the sides were deadlocked after Cormac Power split the posts with a De La Salle point.

Further points followed for De La Salle — from Fitzgerald and O’Reilly — and they were now looking the more likely winners.

It was tenacious stuff from both sides with Midleton CBS digging deep to stay within touching distance of the side that they had drawn with earlier in the campaign. With just six minutes remaining it was all square again at 0-11 apiece after CBS points from O’Regan and McCarthy.

Fitzgerald fired De La Salle back in front in the 59th minute but then arrived that dramatic Midleton goal in the 63rd minute from McCarthy.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Ross O’Regan (0-5, 2f), Ryan McCarthy (1-1f), Gary Carroll (0-2), Joe Stack, Cathal Hickey, Ciaran Joyce (0-1 each).

Scorers for De La Salle College: Mark Fitzgerald 0-5 (0-1f), Eoghan Reilly (0-4), Cormac Power (0-2, 1f), Tom Gallagher (0-1).

MIDLETON CBS: J McGann (Kiltha Óg), C O’Brien (Midleton), D Hogan (Killeagh), D Healy (Kiltha Óg), R Landers (Killeagh), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), D Moran (Kiltha Óg), R McCarthy (Killeagh), S Quirke (Midleton), G Carroll (Midleton), C Hickey (Lisgoold), R O’Regan (Midleton), K Farmer (Midleton), J Stack (Kiltha Óg), J Hankard (Fr O’Neills).

Subs: P Hassett (Fr O’Neills) for Landers (36) A Nganou (Midleton) for Hickey (46) O Broderick (Killeagh) for Carroll (52).

DE LA SALLE: M Kilgannon (Ballygunner), S Harney (Ballygunner), D Kenneally (De La Salle), S O’Neill (Ballygunner), T Gallagher (Ballygunner). C Wadding (Roanmore), C Ryan (Roanmore), K Mahony (Ballygunner), P Leavey (Ballygunner), A Kirwan (Mount Sion), S Walsh (De La Salle), M Fitzgerald (Passage), E Reilly (Passage), C Power (Ballygunner), G Corbett (Ballygunner).

Subs: H White (Roanmore) for Kirwan (HT), R Halloran (De La Salle) for Corbett (37), E O’Brien (Ballygunner) for Power (53), T Dalton (Ballygunner) for Walsh (64).

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary)