Paul Galvin gets first victory as Wexford defeat Carlow

Wexford 2-10 - 1-6 Carlow

A battling display from Wexford helped them gain two valuable points and a first victory as they comfortably saw off Carlow in this Allianz Football League Division 4 match played at Wexford Park.

Wexford manager Paul Galvin.

Ben Brosnan was the Wexford key attacker as he punished the opposing defence at every opportunity in what was a faultless attacking display as he contributed to what was Paul Galvin’s first victory in charge having lost the opening league game along with three O’Byrne Cup outings.

Wexford were slow to take advantage of the strong wind leading by just 0-2 to 0-1 after twenty minutes. If anything it looked as if Carlow would hold out to the interval given the amount of possession they enjoyed but they were content to play most of the game inside their own half.

They were eventually punished 20 minutes into the game when Ben Brosnan having gathered possession to the right of goal managed to steer his shot across keeper Robert Sansom into the opposite corner of the net giving his side a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

Brosnan followed with two further points, one free, to stretch his side's lead, but with Carlow becoming quite frustrated despite their possession, it was the home side’s wing-back Conor Carty who found space through the defence before picking out Brosnan. He, in turn, laid the ball off to the unmarked Jonathan Bealing who palmed to the net after 31 minutes, a score that left them with a comfortable 2-6 to 0-2 interval lead, the Carlow points coming through two Diarmuid Walshe frees.

A storming start to the second half saw Carlow give themselves every opportunity. John Murphy pointed a free within one minute of the restart while two minutes later the same player rifled home a penalty after Daragh Foley had been fouled close to goal, leaving the scoreline 2-6 to 1-3.

Further pints from Foley and Sean Gannon (free) left just four separating the sides, 2-6 to 1-5, with 10 minutes remaining but it was points from Brosnan and Mark Rossiter which sealed the points for the Model County. 64);

Wexford: I Meegan (0-1 free); M O’Connor, G Sheehan, C Carty; R Devereux,d B Malone, E Nolan; G Malone, N Hughes; S Nolan, J Stafford, T Byrne; M Rossiter (0-3), J Bealin (1-1), B Brosnan (1-5, 0-1 free).

Subs: M Molloy for Nolan (48); C Devitt for Byrne (54); J Rossiter for M Rossiter (60); S Doyle for Carty (65); R Crosbie for Stafford (68).

Carlow: R Sansom; M Bambrick, S Remond, N Roche; J Morrissey, R Walker, C Doyle; S Murphy, E Ruth; J Murphy (1-1, 1-0 pen. 0-1 free), D Foley (0-1 free), D O’Brien; S Gannon (0-1 free), B Murphy, D Walshe (0-3 frees).

Subs: J Moore for Bambrick (48); C Crowley for Doyle ( 49); Simon Doyle for J Murphy (66); R Dunphy for O’Brien (66).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).