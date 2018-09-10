Bloodied but unbowed — Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray in seventh heaven

Paudie Murray admits he is tempted to stay on as Cork senior manager with the aim of guiding them to a third consecutive title in 2019.

Murray decided earlier this year that this, his seventh season, would be his last but he might be persuaded to remain on if experienced players like his sister Aoife, Orla Cotter and Gemma O’Connor make themselves available again.

After guiding the intermediates to All-Ireland glory too, he said: “I’d kinda made up my own mind earlier this year that this was it but from the players’ point of view, every player wants to be considered a great player and every team… to do that you need three-in-a-row.

“A lot will depend on Aoife, Gemma and Orla Cotter, whether they stay around but it’s something that hasn’t been done by this team. If those three players want to be considered among the greats of the game that’s important for them. I’m seven years there now, four or five dealing with two teams so it isn’t easy as I have a job as well so it’s very difficult. Camogie’s gone much similar to hurling and football now, the level of hours that go into it is frightening at this stage, you’re just flat out.

“Niall Collins (performance analyst) spends 14 hours breaking a game down — that’ll tell you the time that’s going into it.

“I’ll sit back and chill out for a few weeks and make up my own mind. I’ll certainly be involved in a team next year. I am ambitious so I’d like to do something else, you know.”

Murray, who cut his eye against a camera in the celebrations at the final whistle, didn’t see the winning free awarded to Orla Cotter.

On the subject of the refereeing, he reiterated his view that the game has to change.

“Look it, we can all talk about the refereeing of camogie and does it need to be tidied up? Yes, it does. I’ve said that a number of times.

“I think the way the rules are at the moment makes it impossible for a referee to referee the game. Eamon Cassidy is probably one of the top two referees in the country but there is so much in relation to the contact area, what is a free, what isn’t a free, that it’s next to impossible [to judge]. If a player charges with a shoulder, it’s just impossible. I don’t think it’s going to change too easy.

“I think they have to — and I’ve said it before — that the rules have to change and go more towards the hurling and let contact be there.”

“I certainly would think that the majority of players I have spoken to would be in favour of that and I think then you would have more of a flow to your game. We sit down with our players and talk to them about what they should and should not be doing and we try to train for it but it’s next to impossible.”

Cork and Kilkenny have pushed beyond the boundaries of camogie and that fact needs to be reflected, says Murray.

“I think both counties should be congratulated for that. I came into the camogie not to continue it the way it was; I came in to train the games like the hurlers and the footballers in our county and we pride ourselves on that. We want to be the best prepared team and that’s the way things are going at the moment and Kilkenny would be the same way. Girls are fitter, they’re stronger, their skill levels are better, they’re being prepared better from a mental and a tactical point of view so you know…”