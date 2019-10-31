News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
19 counties represented in Ireland squads for Hurling-Shinty Internationals

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:29 AM

Hurlers from 19 different counties will represent Ireland in Saturday's Hurling-Shinty Internationals against Scotland.

20-man squads have been announced for the Senior and U21 games, with Carlow having the highest representation with seven players between the two squads, including seniors Brian Tracey, Michael Doyle, and Seán Whelan.

Donegal's Danny Cullen will captain a team which includes Laois stalwarts Willie Dunphy and Ryan Mullaney, and Kerry's Mikey Boyle and Shane Nolan.

Tipperary’s Willlie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will manage the side bidding to prevent a Scottish five-in-a-row of series wins.

The U21 team features some big names including Clare's Diarmuid Ryan, Tipperary's Mark Kehoe, and Kerry's Shane Conway.

Willie Cleary (Wexford) and Gavin Keary (Galway) take charge of the U21 side.

Hurling-Shinty International - Ireland Senior squad: Brian Tracey (Carlow), Mikey Boyle (Kerry), Joey Boyle (Westmeath), Damian Casey (Tyrone), Danny Cullen (Donegal), Mark Delaney (Kildare), Paul Divilly (Kildare), Michael Doyle (Carlow), Willie Dunphy (Laois), Cillian Egan (Roscommon), Alan Grant (Derry), Damien Healy (Meath), Cillian Kiely (Offaly), Shane McGovern (Westmeath), Ryan Mullaney (Laois), Shane Nolan (Kerry), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Sligo), Keith Raymond (Sligo), Caolan Taggart (Down), Seán Whelan (Carlow).

Hurling-Shinty International - Ireland U21 squad: Damien Jordan (Carlow), Ciarán Burke (Offaly), Donal Burke (Dublin), Shane Conway (Kerry), James Dolan (Kildare), Joey Keenaghan (Offaly), Mark Kehoe (Tipperary), James Keyes (Laois), Conor Langton (Offaly), Tony Lawlor (Carlow), Fionan Mackessy (Kerry), Barry Mahony (Kerry), Ruairi McCrickard (Down), Eoin Molloy (Wexford), Darren Morrissey (Galway), Chris Nolan (Carlow), Tomas O’Connor (Kerry), Diarmuid Ryan (Clare), Brian Ryan (Limerick), Ciaran Whelan (Carlow).

