Woman who spat at garda arrested in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 09:25 AM

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident, gardaí have said.

They said it took place on St Attracta Road, Cabra at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

A garda spokesperson said: “The incident occurred when a woman approached a marked car and began banging on it and shouting.

“When a Garda member exited, the woman spat at the Garda member and advised she was awaiting test results for coronavirus.

“The woman was arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.”

Gardaí said she has since been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Dublin District Court this morning. 

