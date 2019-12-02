News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

White-water rafting attraction in Dublin gets go-ahead from councillors

White-water rafting attraction in Dublin gets go-ahead from councillors
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 09:08 PM

Councillors in Dublin City have voted to let a controversial plan for a white-water rafting attraction go ahead at George's Dock in the north inner city.

The cost of the project has risen from just €12.2m to more than €22m since it was first proposed.

Councillors spent over an hour debating the plan at their monthly meeting this evening and eventually backed it 37 votes to 19.

Derek Kelly from the City Council's docklands unit told councillors the increase in the total project cost was just bad timing.

The centre will provide a facility for people who wish to kayak, canoe or go river rafting.

There will also be a training facility for emergency services while existing buildings will be demolished to create changing and storage facilities.

Last month, the multi-million euro plan for the currently unused space was approved by councillors on the Central Area Committee.

The council says it expects 30,000 people to use the facility each year.

Canoeing Ireland said last month a white-water rafting course in Dublin's Docklands would be a game-changer for the sport.

"We have no facility like this at all to train in in Ireland," said Dermot Morely from Canoeing Ireland.

"All of our young people who want to progress in the sport must go abroad. They are training in the UK and in Europe."

READ MORE

Kerry farmer convicted of manslaughter of 73-year-old neighbour has four years added to sentence

More on this topic

Dublin dementia home in danger of closing down due to lack of fundsDublin dementia home in danger of closing down due to lack of funds

Pussycat Dolls announce Dublin gig for 2020 reunion tour Pussycat Dolls announce Dublin gig for 2020 reunion tour

Dublin City Council vote to increase commercial rates as they pass budgetDublin City Council vote to increase commercial rates as they pass budget

Dublin businesses fear rise in rates as city council due to vote on budgetDublin businesses fear rise in rates as city council due to vote on budget


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Tánaiste set for visit to Middle EastTánaiste set for visit to Middle East

40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí 40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí

Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020

Travellers in Galway living with sinking kitchensTravellers in Galway living with sinking kitchens


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

For a glimpse of the vibrant state of the Irish music scene as we enter a new decade, St James’ Church in the heart of Dingle on the first night of Other Voices would be a good place to start.Top tunes and interesting chats at Other Voices

In advance of his visit to Killarney this weekend, Tony Hadley talks Brexit and his Spandau Ballet exit with Ed Power'The Brits are a funny bunch' - Tony Hadley talks Brexit and his Spandau Ballet exit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »