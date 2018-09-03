'We’re not going to lose the run of ourselves': Cork syndicate claim €8.3m Lotto jackpot

Have you noticed a few colleagues missing from work today?

It was a case of good things come to those who wait for a lucky Lotto syndicate from Co. Cork who took an entire month before collecting their mega €8,347,497 Lotto jackpot winning cheque today.

Enjoying a Monday morning like no other the overjoyed group celebrated their ‘once in a lifetime’ win in the National Lottery winners’ room today.

The syndicate, who wish to keep their win private, discussed how they recovered from their initial shock of landing one of the biggest Lotto jackpots so far this year by taking some sound professional advice which they hope will help them deal with being Ireland’s latest Lotto winners.

“On the Sunday morning after the draw we all got the same message to say we had won the Lotto. The initial responses in the group were to ask, ‘oh yeah – how much.’

"We genuinely thought we had won a couple of euro each and instead, we had landed a jackpot worth over €8 million.

"We really didn’t believe any of it until we heard on the news that the winning ticket was sold in the locality, it was so just so surreal,” said one of the syndicate members.

The lucky syndicate who purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown in Co. Cork also spoke of their spending plans after picking up their cheque for a life-changing €8.3m:

“We met up straight away and decided to carefully take our time and get legal and financial advice to be properly prepared for when our share of the €8 million hit our bank accounts.

"We’re glad that we took the time to claim the prize because we’ve had four weeks to carefully consider how the money will help us way into the future.

"We’re obviously not going to lose the run of ourselves but I know those within the group with mortgages and loans will be paying those off first while others are planning nice holidays and new cars. It’s all very exciting and new to us!” they added.

Tomorrow's EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated €45 million.