Weather warning remains in place in 19 counties

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 08:54 AM

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across 19 counties as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in place.

The alert, which includes Co Tipperary and Co Waterford. is valid until 3am tomorrow.

Torrential rain may lead to dangerous driving conditions, according to Met Éireann.

"Prolonged rainfall, heavy at times, will extend from the Irish Sea to Leinster, Ulster and north Connacht through the evening hours," a post of Met Éireann's website says.

The warning also covers all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo.

Taoiseach leads tributes to guard shot dead last night in Roscommon

TOPIC: Weather

