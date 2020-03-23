News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We have possibly saved a life': Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork city

'We have possibly saved a life': Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork city
The gun seized by gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 09:01 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man in his early 40s and seized a suspected handgun in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork city this morning.

At approximately 1.30am, gardaí received a report of a suspicious car in in the Knocknaheeny area. Gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station carried out a patrol of the area and found a car matching the description.

The car was searched and gardaí discovered a suspected handgun and a jerry can of petrol. The car was also found to be using false registration plates.

The suspected handgun will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

"I want to thank the members of the public who picked up the phone and called us when they spotted something they didn’t think was normal," said Superintendent Michael Comyns at Mayfield Garda Station.

"The community should be commended for their actions and as a result, we have possibly saved a life here today."

READ MORE

Simon Harris: Mass gatherings in parks 'not on'

More on this topic

Woman charged after assault, robbery on Cork's MacCurtain St Woman charged after assault, robbery on Cork's MacCurtain St

Cork Mail Centre to close in the early hoursCork Mail Centre to close in the early hours

Two men arrested following shooting incident in Cork's MayfieldTwo men arrested following shooting incident in Cork's Mayfield

Cork girl with rare skin condition to feature on RTÉ showCork girl with rare skin condition to feature on RTÉ show


CorkKnocknaheenyTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Boy, 8, seriously hurt after being attacked by dogs in DublinBoy, 8, seriously hurt after being attacked by dogs in Dublin

Fourth death confirmed as huge orders placed for Covid-19 test equipmentFourth death confirmed as huge orders placed for Covid-19 test equipment

Three arrested in operation targeting dissident republicanismThree arrested in operation targeting dissident republicanism

Department of Health reports fourth death and 121 new Covid-19 casesDepartment of Health reports fourth death and 121 new Covid-19 cases


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reports on the performance of her domestic photovoltaic (PV) array after a long winterSolar Power: what’s up, sunshine?

Peter Dowdall has advice on how to plan ahead for the seasons to comeGardening: Time to take stock

Joanna Hamilton runs Bridge Street Books in Wicklow Town with her mother Hilary.We Sell Books: Doors are closed but books are still being sold

If ever a celebration was warranted, it’s Mother’s Day. Anna Jarvis from Virginia in the US originally initiated the special day to honour her own mother who lost nine of her 13 children before they reached adulthood.Darina Allen: Mother's Day favourites from Ballymaloe

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »