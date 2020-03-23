'We have possibly saved a life': Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a man in his early 40s and seized a suspected handgun in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork city this morning.

At approximately 1.30am, gardaí received a report of a suspicious car in in the Knocknaheeny area. Gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station carried out a patrol of the area and found a car matching the description.

The car was searched and gardaí discovered a suspected handgun and a jerry can of petrol. The car was also found to be using false registration plates.

Gardaí have seized a suspected handgun and arrested a man in his early 40s after stopping a car the Knocknaheeny area of #Cork city 1.30am this morning. They also found a jerry can of petrol in the car. pic.twitter.com/t0xgfrI7Rz — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) March 23, 2020

The suspected handgun will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

"I want to thank the members of the public who picked up the phone and called us when they spotted something they didn’t think was normal," said Superintendent Michael Comyns at Mayfield Garda Station.

"The community should be commended for their actions and as a result, we have possibly saved a life here today."