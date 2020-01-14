Verona Murphy: Govt should insist Cherbourg improve security to stop illegal immigration

Independent candidate for Wexford Verona Murphy has said that the Irish government should be insisting that if the French port of Cherbourg is to have a shipping route with Rosslare than security will have to be improved.

Ms Murphy, who is also President of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that the port of Calais has provided €19m worth of fencing within the port, but that this has still not addressed the issue of illegal migration.

“The only port that carries security is Le Havre. It has its own police force - 130 police, they don't have an issue with illegal migrants. The primary sufferers here are the people who are trying to do a day's work.

The drivers are suffering on the basis of not being able to carry out their work.

Ms Murphy said that the point is that the issue of illegal migration has to be addressed. “We have to address the security issue – we have to address the security of our borders, our shipping routes to major ports in the northern corridor.”

Ms Murphy explained that she is going to stand as in independent candidate as she believes independents have a lot to offer. “It's a matter of time before they can amalgamate their efforts to represent rural Ireland, in what is increasingly becoming a Dublin-rural disconnect.”

READ MORE Former Minister Denis Naughton to run 'poster-free' General Election campaign

She pointed out that she received 9,543 first preference votes in the recent by-election. “I have had huge support, spread across the county, if it was a general election I'd have taken a seat. I'll be building on what I've already achieved.”

Ms Murphy denied that she was a racist. “I have been continually misquoted by everyone. I've raised the security issue and that stands.

Sixteen migrants came in through Rosslare port and no one can say where they are, nobody can tell us who they are, and nobody can tell us why they were here.

“We need to address our security, I have spoken many times as President of the IRHA, the security issues that are there, that need to be addressed. As President - I've been to Calais, I've been at the coal face, I've had briefings supported by the EU Commission, supported by many of the security agencies, in which case security issues were being addressed.

“We have illegal migration, we don't know anything about them, they are entering trailers illegally.

"They were provided with all the necessary requirements, but they absconded - why? It doesn't work in any other country. I can't go to any other country in the world without my proper visa or documentation and just say ‘look I'll go stay with a friend.’

“Security is lax. There is no security particularly for one industry and we should be insisting at government level that this is addressed.

I want legal migration. Illegal migration is absolutely heinous, we support refugees under the UN protocol and we are meeting our obligations, the problem is illegal migration.