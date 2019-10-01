News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Vardakar says patients 'deserve much better' while Harris assures action is being taken on overcrowding

Vardakar says patients 'deserve much better' while Harris assures action is being taken on overcrowding
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Additional reporting by Evelyn Ring

Hospital overcrowding would have been solved “a long time ago” if it was down to more beds, more staff and more money, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged that overcrowding was “very severe” today when 610 patients were waiting for beds in the country's acute hospitals.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) 424 patients were waiting on trolleys in emergency departments, while 186 were on wards.

University Hospital Limerick, with 81 patients waiting, was the worst-hit hospital, a record figure reached on four occasions since April.

Cork University Hospital was the second-worst hit with 58 patients waiting while the Mater Hospital in Dublin had 40.

There were 10,641 admitted patients left waiting for a bed last month, the worst month so far this year, according to the INMO.

The figures also show that last month was the worst September on record for overcrowding.

READ MORE

Radio DJ deems RTÉ’s Room To Improve ‘disgusting’ and ‘pathetic’

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, described the situation as “beyond sustainable” and that capacity was at the root of the problem.

“We need more beds and more nurses and midwives to staff them. The HSE's disastrous recruitment pause simply has to go,” she said.

“We have now seen 80 consecutive days where the trolley figures are higher than 2018 – often by as much as 50%,” she said.

A woman complained that her 70-year-old mother spent 105 hours on a trolley in University Hospital Limerick.

Alona Troy from Bruree in Limerick took her mother to the hospital on September 23 after she contracted an infection linked to her chronic illness.

Because of a lack of beds her mother was left on a trolley for four and a half days.

“When she became clearer on Friday, Mam said to me: 'If there's a fire or a gas leak here, people are going to die, because there is no possible way they could evacuate that accident and emergency',” Ms Troy said.

Mr Varadkar apologised to patients "who deserve much better" than to have to wait for a hospital bed and said he had been assured by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, that action was being taken.

More beds were being added to the hospital system and a shortening of the waiting time for Fair Deal, the State's nursing home support scheme, to about four weeks, was helping to reduce the number of delayed discharges - patients who had finished the acute phase of their care.

“If this was down to more beds, more staff and more money, we would have solved it a long time ago,” said Mr Varadkar.

“We have never spent more money on our health service. We have been adding extra beds for seven years now.

"We have never had more staff. It takes a lot more than additional resources. That is a simple solution.

If simple solutions worked, they would have worked by now.

The president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Dr Donal O'Hanlon, warned that any additional strains on acute hospitals could very quickly move the current position of “constant crisis” to “catastrophe.”

He warned that a bad flu season coupled with a shortage of emergency medicine and intensive care hospital consultants increased the risk of reduced quality of care for patients this winter.

READ MORE

'Josh never stood a chance that night': Fugitive Shane O'Brien convicted of murder after international manhunt

More on this topic

More than 600 patients wait for hospital beds as last month becomes worst September on recordMore than 600 patients wait for hospital beds as last month becomes worst September on record

INMO: More than 550 patients waiting for hospital bedsINMO: More than 550 patients waiting for hospital beds

Over 700 medically fit patients waiting to be discharged from hospitalsOver 700 medically fit patients waiting to be discharged from hospitals

Trolley Watch figures show more than 500 waiting for hospital bedsTrolley Watch figures show more than 500 waiting for hospital beds


TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

I started writing songs aged eight.This Much I Know: Indigo Girls musician Emily Saliers

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

The Limerick Milk Market was buzzing on Saturday morning with throngs of eager customers on a mission to fill their shopping bags with goodies from the more than 70 stalls tucked into the market square, protected from the elements by an elegant canvas canopy.Darina Allen: Recipes inspired by a visit to Limerick

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »