News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Varadkar admits he does not know why chief officer resigned from Children's Hospital development board

Varadkar admits he does not know why chief officer resigned from Children's Hospital development board
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 06:12 PM

The Taoiseach has admitted he does not know why the State's chief procurement officer has resigned from the development board of the National Children's Hospital.

The Government is to face further questions over the spiralling costs of the hospital as well as health and safety concerns on the site on Thursday after opposition TDs called for an urgent Dáil debate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that the cost of the Children's Hospital, which is already running €455m over budget, could yet again increase as the contractors involved have submitted numerous claims.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin pressed him on the decision of the State's chief procurement officer Paul Quinn to resign from the development board of the hospital.

The resignation, reported by the Irish Examiner this week, was revealed in the August minutes of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) which were only released in recent days.

Mr Varadkar was criticised by a number of TDs in the Dáil for dismissing the resignation after he claimed it had happened in July and was "not new news".

He said: "He has not resigned from his day job of working as a civil servant, but he has resigned from his position on the board, and his decision on that is a matter for himself.

"I don't know the reason for it. Nor do I have any reason to believe that conspiracy theory behind it."

Mr Martin hit out at the Taoiseach's "detached, none of my business" attitude while Labour leader, Brendan Howlin said Mr Varadkar's reaction was not acceptable".

The August minutes of the NPHDB reveal that contractor BAM has put in additional claims around extra spending which is outside the scope of work.

It is possible as is the case with any construction contract, for a contractor to make claims, or additional expenditure that was not covered in the contract, where it does occur.

"They're independently assessed before any decision is made on whether they should be granted or not," Mr Varadkar told the Dáil when questioned on this.

READ MORE

Congratulatory message on success of PSC at national awards met with scepticism from officials

More on this topic

Health Dept refuses to clarify lack of public announcement following resignation of State’s chief procurement officerHealth Dept refuses to clarify lack of public announcement following resignation of State’s chief procurement officer

Official quits as National Children’s Hospital costs spiralOfficial quits as National Children’s Hospital costs spiral

Children's Hospital board ‘satisfied’ at its roleChildren's Hospital board ‘satisfied’ at its role

HSE spent €1m on children's hospital PRHSE spent €1m on children's hospital PR


Leo VaradkarChildren's HospitalPlansDevelopmentTOPIC: Children's Hospital

More in this Section

Kodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer saysKodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer says

Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement Cork town moves to end private operation of pay parking enforcement

Garda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreementGarda-PSNI relationship 'could be undermined' without Brexit agreement

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists sayCork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say


Lifestyle

A scientific study has found that the teatime treat is just as effective as shop-bought energy gels.You might want to swap your energy gels for mashed potato on your next run

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »