US family died on way to funeral as driver attempted a U-turn, Wexford inquest hears

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 03:47 PM

An Irish-American family who were killed in a collision in New Ross, Co Wexford were attempting to undertake a U-turn, the inquest heard.

Douglas Alexander Sr, his wife, Lily, and their sons Douglas Alexander Jr and Stephen had just arrived from Illinois and were on their way to the funeral of Lily's sister when they believed they had missed a turn.

Douglas Alexander Jr attempted a U-turn on the N25 when their BMW came directly in the path of an articulated lorry.

All four family members died at the scene when their vehicle became trapped under the lorry which jack-knifed.

The inquest heard that the lorry, which had been travelling under the speed limit, did not have the time or the distance to avoid the collision.

Left:Lily Ryan-Alexander and her husband Doug were both 75. Right: Doug Jnr, 52, and 49-year-old Steven Alexander


