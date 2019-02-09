University College Cork nears deal in baseball name battle

University College Cork says it expects to resolve a trademark dispute with a US baseball giant shortly.

It has been engaging in discussions with the Chicago Cubs baseball team over the establishment of a trademark for its Cork University Business School. The school, founded in 2015, is referred to by the acronym CUBS.

UCC filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding the business school and the use of the acronym in educational, conference, and marketing materials in the US. The application is live and under review by the trademark office.

The Chicago Cubs baseball team, established in 1867, filed an objection to the attempt to trademark the use of ‘CUBS’. The college has since entered discussions with the baseball giant in a bid to resolve the dispute.

A statement by UCC said it has “several trademark registrations worldwide” relating to Cork University Business School, including some for the CUBS acronym.

“In the United States, the Chicago Cubs Baseball Club, LLC, filed an opposition to UCC’s application to register ‘CUBS’ as a trademark,” a spokesperson said.

“UCC is currently in discussions with the Chicago Cubs on a mutually acceptable way forward for the Cork University Business School and the Chicago Cubs Baseball Club.”

It is understood that discussions between UCC and the Chicago Cubs have been positive to date. It is expected that an agreement on the use of the trademark will be reached soon.

Cork University Business School offers a range of undergraduate, post-graduate, and executive education courses.

Currently, there are 3,500 students and 160 staff at the business school.