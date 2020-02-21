News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute

Those striking argue that they were subject to pay cuts during the austerity years and have the right to pay restoration and pension provision. Picture:RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 02:11 PM

Over 1,000 healthcare workers are striking today in an effort to resolve a dispute over pay restoration.

It is the first of a number of strikes that will be rolled out on a phased basis over the coming weeks.

The workers belonging to SIPTU and Fórsa are employed in a number of so-called Section 39 bodies.

They are funded by the State to deliver services including hospices and home helps.

SIPTU claims the amount of money required to fairly resolve this dispute is no more than €7m.

Paul Bell - who is SIPTU's Health Division Organiser - says they've been left with no other choice but to strike:

"There are approximately 5000 employees in these organisations owed money.

"Today the strike action will involve approximately 1,000-1,500 of those employees."

Niall Shananhan from Fórsa explains staff who are striking have found a way to balance their strike action against providing healthcare services:

"So a judgement has been made into how to maintain the service while at the same time ensure that members are able to engage in the strike action."

General secretary of Forsa, Kevin Callinan, said striking workers have delivered a "clear message" that they have "unfinished business with whoever forms the government."

Those taking part in the 24-hour strike argue that they were subject to pay cuts during the austerity years similar to those imposed on their colleagues in the public sector.

They say they have the right to pay restoration and pension provision in line with the improvements secured in more recent years by public sector workers.

