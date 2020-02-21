'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute

Over 1,000 healthcare workers are striking today in an effort to resolve a dispute over pay restoration.

It is the first of a number of strikes that will be rolled out on a phased basis over the coming weeks.

Union picket line solid in Co-Action Skibbereen, West Cork. 💪#OurSIPTU members are determined to see this dispute through and win the pay justice they deserve. ✊#Section39 #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/t5r3d8VLv1 February 21, 2020

The workers belonging to SIPTU and Fórsa are employed in a number of so-called Section 39 bodies.

They are funded by the State to deliver services including hospices and home helps.

Fórsa members from Delta Care in Carlow on the picket line this morning. Striking for pay justice #unfinishedbusiness #section39 pic.twitter.com/Gh5J3Mzp8b — Fórsa Trade Union (@forsa_union_ie) February 21, 2020

SIPTU claims the amount of money required to fairly resolve this dispute is no more than €7m.

Paul Bell - who is SIPTU's Health Division Organiser - says they've been left with no other choice but to strike:

"There are approximately 5000 employees in these organisations owed money.

"Today the strike action will involve approximately 1,000-1,500 of those employees."

Niall Shananhan from Fórsa explains staff who are striking have found a way to balance their strike action against providing healthcare services:

"So a judgement has been made into how to maintain the service while at the same time ensure that members are able to engage in the strike action."

General secretary of Forsa, Kevin Callinan, said striking workers have delivered a "clear message" that they have "unfinished business with whoever forms the government."

I was happy to join @forsa_union_ie members on the picket line outside @NCBI_sightloss in Drumcondra this morning. With other #Section39workers they are delivering a clear message that they have #UnfinishedBusiness with whoever forms the government. https://t.co/F60PsYppgO February 21, 2020

Those taking part in the 24-hour strike argue that they were subject to pay cuts during the austerity years similar to those imposed on their colleagues in the public sector.

They say they have the right to pay restoration and pension provision in line with the improvements secured in more recent years by public sector workers.