Travellers from UK still have to self-isolate on arrival to Ireland

People who arrive into Ireland from Britain will still have to self-isolate.

The government says it has "no plans" to change those regulations, despite the UK relaxing rules on people who arrive from Ireland and France.

A government spokesperson confirmed anyone who arrives into Ireland from abroad will have to complete a form and self-isolate, regardless of where they departed.

That is despite the UK saying anyone flying in from Ireland won't have to self-isolate.

Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness says the Irish approach has been consistent across the board.

"I think this is an issue acoss Europe to try and get a co-ordinated approach to easing border restrictions but only with the recommendations around public health," said Ms McGuinness.

At the moment, anyone who travels from Northern Ireland is exempt from the self-isolation guidelines.

Security Correspondent with the Irish News, Allison Morris says the issue around travel has caused confusion in the North.

"All the experts, the virologists, the doctors have all said there has to be more monitoring who is coming in and out of the country.

"There is no point in us having a lockdown here and being very strict and trying to bring infection down but we're not monitoring who is coming in and out."

It's expected the Stormont Executive will outline its own approach to easing lockdown restrictions tomorrow.