Transport workers reviewing 'notorious blackspots' for antisocial behaviour over Halloween

Bus and rail workers are reviewing "notorious blackspots" for antisocial behaviour ahead of Halloween.

They have warned management at Bus Éireann and Irish Rail that they will not hesitate to withdraw services if staff face antisocial behaviour or threats to safety.

The list of routes being monitored includes Cork's "203 northside, 202 Mahon and Knocknaheeny, 208 Mayfield and 220 Carrigaline, Moyross in Limerick and the W1, Ballybeg in Waterford", as well as Dublin's DART line, and bus routes 13, 27 and 40 in the capital, according to representatives of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU).

In August, the NBRU passed a motion to withdraw services in certain areas if staff experienced antisocial behaviour or attacks. There have been several high-profile incidents in recent months, including one where a driver in Cork was shot with a pellet gun.

Robberies, verbal abuse, drug-taking, aggressive language and spitting are all common occurrences, according to staff, who say they have "no compunction" about curtailing services if necessary.

The union has now written to the management of Bus Éireann and Irish Rail to call for further security measures on these services.

NBRU dgeneral secretary, Dermot O'Leary, said the union will "continue to monitor all areas" in which services are provided.

"Our members have already indicated that they will have absolutely no compunction in withdrawing services in the event of further incidents," he wrote.

The NBRU said it will continue to campaign for a dedicated Garda Public Transport Division but warned that Irish Rail and Bus Éireann also need to add extra security measures for the "notorious Halloween season".

Bus Éireann has said that incidents of antisocial behaviour "are rare on our services" but acknowledged that they can cause distress when they occur.

"The safety and security of both our staff and customers is of paramount importance to Bus Éireann. We take issues of anti-social behaviour very seriously and continue to invest significantly to deliver our commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for all our customers and employees," a spokesperson said.

All buses are fitted with internal and external CCTV cameras and drivers have direct radio links to control centres to alert supervisors to any potential issues.

"Bus Éireann have also recently launched a “Respect your Driver” campaign, which highlights the importance of appropriate behaviour while on public transport. Any aggressive or abusive behaviour will not be tolerated and we work very closely with An Garda Siochána," the spokesperson continued.

"Where there is an instance of anti-social behaviour, Bus Éireann will make operational decisions to ensure that the safety of our staff and customers is never compromised. Bus Éireann record and investigate all reported incidents of alleged physical assault and verbal abuse and also incidents of malicious damage to vehicles and other property."