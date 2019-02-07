NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Top Public Expenditure officials to be quizzed on spiralling costs of children's hospital

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 09:59 AM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

The Public Accounts Committee will ask the head of the Department of Public Expenditure as well as one of its top officials to answer questions about the spiralling costs for the national children's hospital.

PAC chairman Sean Fleming said the committee would frame questions for department secretary general Robert Watt in a general way about spending so he would be required to appear before TDs.

Mr Watt has already declined to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee on the scandal.

PAC also want the department's chief procurement officer, Paul Quinn, to appear and answer questions on the same matter.

Mr Fleming said it was “totally unsatisfactory” that the committee had already written to Mr Quinn on the same issue, but he had failed to point out that he was on a board overseeing the hospital.

READ MORE: Congressman says hard border could put US-UK trade deal at risk

PAC would express "grave disappointment” that that information was not relayed by Mr Quinn to the committee.

The committee is also seeking legal advice on the new revised PwC terms for a review into the €1.4bn hospital spend and whether it would identify people or whether it would just be government, as TD Catherine Murphy said, who knew the people involved when the report is completed.

The committee is also to consider a request by Prof Chris Fitzpatrick, the former Master of the Coombe maternity hospital, to appear over the hospital debacle and outline his concerns.


KEYWORDS

National children's hospitalPAC

More on this topic

Harris believes new children's hospital represents good value for money

Donnelly: Harris misled the Dáil about escalating cost of children's hospital

'There is political accountability': Doherty defends Harris and Government's handling of children's hospital scandal

Micheál Martin: Govt needs to 'come clean' on costs of children's hospital

More in this Section

HSE releases update on services ahead of tomorrow's nurses' strike

Gardaí make three arrests in connection with Hutch-Kinahan probe

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 15-year-old missing in Dublin

Harris stands by 'reasonable' €1.4bn spend on children's hospital


Lifestyle

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

Just too good to be true? The most famous scams of all time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »