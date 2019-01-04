NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three arrested after Cork city burglary, man charged in connection with separate burglary in Limerick

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 11:07 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Three people have been arrested following a burglary at a house in Cork city in the early hours of this morning.

Separately, a man in his 30s is due before a court in Limerick this morning charged in connection with the burglary of a shop in Limerick on New Year's Eve.

In Cork, three men are being questioned by gardaí following reports of a burglary at a house on High Street in Cork early this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress on High Street just before 2.30am.

Following a search of the immediate area, Gardaí from Anglesea Street arrested three men - two in their 20s and one in his 30s.

They are being held at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man due before court in Limerick has been charged in connection with a burglary at a shop on Bedford Row in Limerick on December 31 and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court today.


