News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

'This remains something to worry about': Criteria for Covid testing widens from today

'This remains something to worry about': Criteria for Covid testing widens from today
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 08:04 AM

The testing criteria for Covid-19 has changed from this morning.

People don’t have to be in a priority group to get tested but need to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says widening the testing criteria will help contain the spread of the virus.

"There can be that sense that most people are feeling 'well, I've mild symptoms, it's ok, this isn't something to worry about' - this remains something to worry about," she said.

"That's why I'm delighted to see today that we are opening up the testing again so we can get a true picture.

"Every decision that we are going to make about moving forward, every decision that we are going to make about relaxing all the restrictions that are on us, have to be made by the spread of the disease," she added.

READ MORE

Fine Gael TDs warned not to be 'buoyed' by snap election

More on this topic

US health official: Trump 'rushing blindly into a potentially dangerous situation' with unproven drugUS health official: Trump 'rushing blindly into a potentially dangerous situation' with unproven drug

Hay Festival digital programme to feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Hilary MantelHay Festival digital programme to feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Hilary Mantel

Politicians and Premier League stars among the big names who have breached lockdown restrictionsPoliticians and Premier League stars among the big names who have breached lockdown restrictions

The Irish Examiner View: A chance to consider the new ‘normal’The Irish Examiner View: A chance to consider the new ‘normal’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up