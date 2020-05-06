'This remains something to worry about': Criteria for Covid testing widens from today

The testing criteria for Covid-19 has changed from this morning.

People don’t have to be in a priority group to get tested but need to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says widening the testing criteria will help contain the spread of the virus.

"There can be that sense that most people are feeling 'well, I've mild symptoms, it's ok, this isn't something to worry about' - this remains something to worry about," she said.

"That's why I'm delighted to see today that we are opening up the testing again so we can get a true picture.

"Every decision that we are going to make about moving forward, every decision that we are going to make about relaxing all the restrictions that are on us, have to be made by the spread of the disease," she added.