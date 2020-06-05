News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The Do’s and Don’ts of submitting a CAO Change of Mind form

The Do’s and Don’ts of submitting a CAO Change of Mind form
Complete your CAO Change of Mind early to avoid any last minute crash.
By Laurie O'Flynn
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 09:00 AM

Leaving Cert students have the whole month of June to finalise their two CAO lists of course choices.

For those who are happy with their original list, they don’t need to do anything at this stage except doublecheck to confirm that everything is correct.

However, for those who are having second thoughts about what they’d like to study or who completed their CAO application in a hurry to meet the February 1st deadline without giving it too much thought, now is the time to set things right by using the change of mind facility.

This change of mind facility is free of charge and is available until 5.15pm on the 1st of July.

Submitting a change of mind will cancel all previous courses listed in the category where changes are made, so it is important to list all of the course choices again for that category.

However, making a change to the Level 8 list, for example, will not affect the courses in the Level 7/6 list and vice versa.

If making a change, ensure that the right course goes into the right list. Also check the subject requirements for the course you are applying for and what subjects are taught on the course. You don’t want any nasty surprises when you get there.

In the change of mind facility, you have the option to rearrange the order of courses and you can also add any course not previously listed, as long as it’s not a restricted application course. These can have a much earlier application deadline and require supplementary information, interviews or exams etc.

Most students use the CAO online platform and for anyone making changes online, an acknowledgement will be sent to the e-mail address that was used at the application stage.

Students are encouraged to list their course choices in genuine order of preference and to complete each list rather than putting down a limited number of choices. It is also advisable to be strategic when using the Level 7/6 list, checking what progression is available to level 8 courses, if that is the ultimate goal.

While paper applications are rare at this stage, anyone corresponding with the CAO in this way should be aware that no paperwork will be processed by CAO until their offices reopen.

Finally, don’t leave it to the last minute. Computers crash, internet fails, and mistakes can be made when too much pressure is on.

READ MORE

CAO Change of Mind 2020: Five key steps to applications process

More on this topic

CAO Change of Mind 2020: PLC courses a good option for manyCAO Change of Mind 2020: PLC courses a good option for many

CAO Change of Mind 2020: Students embrace online platforms to tackle change of mind process earlyCAO Change of Mind 2020: Students embrace online platforms to tackle change of mind process early

It started in UCC for ‘fearless’ Samantha It started in UCC for ‘fearless’ Samantha

CAO Change of Mind 2020: Five key steps to applications processCAO Change of Mind 2020: Five key steps to applications process


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: CAO 2020

More in this Section

Third man charged in relation to alleged Christy Keane murder plot Third man charged in relation to alleged Christy Keane murder plot

Taoiseach claims Direct Provision system does not fuel racism but needs to changeTaoiseach claims Direct Provision system does not fuel racism but needs to change

Met Eireann reveals what part of the country had its driest May in almost three decadesMet Eireann reveals what part of the country had its driest May in almost three decades

Four in 10 already wearing masks, survey findsFour in 10 already wearing masks, survey finds


Lifestyle

Paula Burns talks to five Irish designers embracing the latest fashion trend. Born out of necessity, with a whole lot of invention - it's the couture face mask.Face masks: Five Irish designers embracing the latest fashion trend

Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Are we supposed to envy the gowls in Normal People?

Harpers from Cork and beyond have been making the most of online interaction, and a 240-strong ensemble will perform O’Carolan’s ‘Fanny Power’ this weekend, writes Pet O’Connell.Harps for Hope makes online connections to form 240-strong ensemble

A revamp of Disco Pigs may be on hold, but Corcadorca have developed a new socially-distant work for the residents of various housing estates around Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.Disco Pigs on hold but Corcadorca to go live for Cork Midsummer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »