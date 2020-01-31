News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teen charged with Cameron Blair murder appears at children’s court

By Liam Heylin
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 05:19 PM

The teenager charged with murdering Cameron Blair on Bandon Road in Cork appeared at the children’s court in Cork today where his solicitor requested a psychological assessment of the accused.

The teenager appeared at the in-camera hearing for juvenile cases in Cork District Court, accompanied by his father and his aunt.

The teenager wore white runners, black track pants, black hoodie inside a black jacket and had a litre bottle of mineral drink in each jacket pocket.

The teenager who can’t be named because he is a juvenile was brought before the juvenile court today charged with the murder of 20-year-old Cameron Blair on January 16.

Mr Blair, whose funeral took place in Bandon last Sunday, was a second-year Chemical Engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology.

He died at Cork University Hospital on January 16 after being stabbed in the neck while attending a house party on the Bandon Road.

Eddie Burke said that his client was consenting to a three week long remand in detention at Oberstown where he is currently being held on the murder charge.

The defence solicitor asked Judge Carol Anne Ni Chúllacháin to request that his client would be psychologically assessed while in Oberstown and he confirmed that he had not previously asked for such an assessment.

Judge Ni Chúllacháin granted Mr Burke’s application and requested that the authorities at Oberstown would arrange for a psychological assessment to be carried out and psychological report prepared on the accused.

A medical report was directed last week when he was first charged with the murder.

Inspector Gary McPolin said the prosecution consented to the three-week remand in detention.

The judge then remanded the accused in continuing detention to the same court on February 21.

Detective Garda Rory O’Connell gave evidence last week of charging the teenager with murder and said the defendant made no reply to the single charge when it was put to him after caution.

