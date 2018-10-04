Taoiseach warns May 'time is running out' on securing Brexit deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned British prime minister Theresa May that "time is running out" on securing a Brexit deal just two weeks out from the crunch October EU summit.

Speaking before holding a series of meetings in Brussels today with European Council president Donald Tusk and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mr Varadkar said London must produce a coherent plan immediately if it wants to pull Brexit back from the brink of disaster.

"The immediate focus of the Irish Government is on the pressing need for agreement on a withdrawal agreement, with an operational and legally-binding backstop.

"The withdrawal agreement must ensure that, no matter what the outcome of negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and UK, a hard border on the island of Ireland will be avoided.

"This is critically important to reinforce the stability brought about by the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.

"The negotiations are entering a critical phase, and time is running out. But I believe that an agreement is possible, with the right political will and focus on all sides," the Taoiseach said.

Today's Brussels meetings - which will also include a private discussion with the outspoken chair of the European Parliament's Brexit steering group team, MEP Guy Verhofstadt - come as fears continue to grow over a potential crash-out no deal Brexit.

READ MORE: Warnings on labels as Dáil passes alcohol bill

Such a situation would place immense pressure on Ireland and whether a hard border would return between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

This is why Mr Varadkar, Tanaiste Simon Coveney and other senior Government officials are insistent Britain provides shores up last December's backstop deal, potentially with a new alternative legal text wording, as soon as possible and before the now likely November EU summit.

Today's Brussels meetings also take place as the Conservatives annual conference concludes in Birmingham, where British prime minister Theresa May has attempted to portray a hardline Brexit stance, and as MP Boris Johnson and DUP leader Arlene Foster have warned of "blood red" lines in the talks.