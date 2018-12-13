Taoiseach to hold meeting with Theresa May in Brussels

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a bilateral meeting with British prime minister Theresa May before today's EU summit in Brussels amid growing fears of a no deal Brexit.

The Taoiseach and British Prime Minister outside Downing Street last year.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar confirmed the one-to-one meeting this morning just hours after Ms May survived a Conservatives party confidence motion by 200 votes to 117.

The bilateral meeting is expected to take place on the outskirts of the EU summit and will be crucial to finding any potential breakthrough in the Brexit stand-off.

Both Mr Varadkar and Ms May are likely to focus on the prime minister's confidence vote survival on Wednesday night and the ongoing attempts to resolve the Brexit impasse.

However, while Ms May is seeking fresh reassurances on the temporary nature of the backstop, Mr Varadkar will tell her there is no possibility of the deal changing.

The meeting of the two leaders was originally scheduled for Government Buildings in Dublin on Wednesday evening before being cancelled due to the Conservatives party confidence vote.