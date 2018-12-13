NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach to hold meeting with Theresa May in Brussels

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 09:37 AM
By Fiachra O Cionnaith, in Brussels

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a bilateral meeting with British prime minister Theresa May before today's EU summit in Brussels amid growing fears of a no deal Brexit.

The Taoiseach and British Prime Minister outside Downing Street last year.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar confirmed the one-to-one meeting this morning just hours after Ms May survived a Conservatives party confidence motion by 200 votes to 117.

The bilateral meeting is expected to take place on the outskirts of the EU summit and will be crucial to finding any potential breakthrough in the Brexit stand-off.

READ MORE: Regina Doherty says government not preparing for hard border in Ireland

Both Mr Varadkar and Ms May are likely to focus on the prime minister's confidence vote survival on Wednesday night and the ongoing attempts to resolve the Brexit impasse.

However, while Ms May is seeking fresh reassurances on the temporary nature of the backstop, Mr Varadkar will tell her there is no possibility of the deal changing.

The meeting of the two leaders was originally scheduled for Government Buildings in Dublin on Wednesday evening before being cancelled due to the Conservatives party confidence vote.


KEYWORDS

BrexitLeo VaradkarTheresa MayBrussels

Related Articles

Parts of Scottish Govt's Brexit bill that would modify UK law 'outside Holyrood's powers', rules UK Supreme Court

Regina Doherty says government not preparing for hard border in Ireland

No other option but to have second Brexit referendum, British MP says

Unionists urge May to bring focus back to Brexit deal after confidence vote win

More in this Section

Garda in shock after fatal collision with pedestrian, colleague tells trial

Donegal councillor charged with assault causing harm to two men on night out

Ian Paisley faces calls to quit after claims he failed to declare third holiday

Victims of vintage car deception contact gardai after photograph of vehicles published by media


Lifestyle

Unmasking Limerick's newest masked rapper

How to stop tensions boiling over this festive season

Decorating your house for Christmas? Here's some advice from three Irish interior designers

A look back at the 10 big stories form the year in music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »