Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Taoiseach: Country can expect 30% rise in Covid-19 cases every day

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 07:12 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he expects an “exponential rise” in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country every day for the next couple of weeks.

“The objective is to flatten the curve but the curve has to rise exponentially before it decreases.”

However, he revealed that he thought the Republic of Ireland would see a 30% rise in coronavirus cases every day.

The Taoiseach said the economic impact of Covid-19 on the country will be “severe”.

Mr Varadkar said: “Unfortunately a lot of people are going to lose their jobs and businesses will have to close.”

“The economy is going to slow down dramatically but we are confident that it will bounce back.”

“Our first priority is to help people who have lost their jobs to get the social protection they need.”

All Irish residents have been urged not to travel overseas.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that all Irish citizens be advised against all non-essential travel overseas from now until March 29.

The guidance includes the UK but not Northern Ireland.

He said: “Distinguishing between countries is increasingly difficult because of the rapid pace of the spread of the virus.

“We don’t want Irish people stranded in different parts of the world and Europe unable to get home.”

Mr Coveney said the travel restrictions are going to be imposed on everyone who enters the Republic from now on. People who arrive here will be asked to restrict their movements.

He said: “It is not quite self isolation but involves significant restrictions.”

The Tánaiste said non-essential travel can be defined as – “people who are choosing to go overseas and do not need to. This is our clear health advice. We cannot be sure if they can get back and we predict there will be major disruptions to all flight activity in the coming weeks.”

“Non-essential travel should not be happening to and from this island – we want to keep people safe and we want to ensure people get back safely.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

