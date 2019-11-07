News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Surge in treatment for those using cocaine

Surge in treatment for those using cocaine
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 12:00 AM

There has been a 50% surge in the number of people seeking treatment for cocaine — marking the largest annual increase in what is a growing trend over the last seven years.

More than half of the people have never been in drug treatment before, according to new figures.

The Health Research Board (HRB) report for 2018 also shows a seven-fold increase since 2012 in cases involving people in paid employment who are seeking help for cocaine.

Cocaine now rivals cannabis as the second most common treatment drug, with the gap narrowing dramatically in recent years.

“The 50% increase in cocaine dominates the figures,” said HRB chief executive Dr Darrin Morrissey.

“HRB figures show a consistent rise in treatment for cocaine since 2013 with the biggest increases in 2017 and 2018 and highlights a changing pattern of drug use during the recent economic recovery.”

Data from the National Drug Treatment Reporting System shows a rise in the total number of treatment cases over the last seven years, from 8,005 in 2012 to 10,274. Included in that is a sharp rise in new treatment cases (people who have not been treated before), from 3,272 in 2012 to 3,962 in 2018. The biggest rise was within the last year.

Opiates, mainly heroin, continue to be the main problem drug for people seeking treatment, accounting for 42% of all cases in 2018. But this proportion has dropped from 52% in 2012. Cannabis remains the second most common main problem drug. While numbers are increasing, in percentage terms it accounted for less in 2018 (23%) than in 2012 (29%).

In relation to cocaine, the trend is stark:

  • There were 2,254 cocaine cases in 2018, just behind cannabis (2,358), with the gap narrowing dramatically since 2012, when there were 2,290 cannabis and 666 cocaine cases;
  • Cocaine cases have more than trebled since 2012 and accounted for 22% of cases in 2018, compared to 8% in 2012;
  • In relation to new treatment cases, the increase is even sharper, rising four-fold, from 297 in 2012 (9% of cases) to 1,232 in 2018 (31% of cases);
  • The proportion of cases where the person is in paid employment jumped from 16% in 2012 to 35% in 2018;

Some 11% of those citing cocaine as their main drug specified crack cocaine as the substance involved.

The report shows that while the bulk of users in treatment are male (80%), the female proportion has increased (18% to 20%) Apart from the three main illegal drugs (opiates, cannabis, and cocaine), the report shows that a group of tranquillisers called benzodiazepines are by far the fourth most common drug reported, accounting for 10% of cases over much of the last seven years.

Cases involving Z-drugs (sedatives) have dropped, as have treatments for NPS (New Psychoactive Drugs) and MDMA (ecstasy).

The report shows just over half (53%) of cases involved polydrug use, or use of multiple drugs. This is lower than other years and compares to around 62% in 2012.

The most common additional drugs to the main problem drug people report are alcohol, benzodiazepines, cannabis, and cocaine.

HRB senior researcher Dr Suzi Lyons said: “The fact that people are seeking help is encouraging, particularly because many also used other drugs such as alcohol, cannabis and benzodiazepines and mixing drugs in this way can impact on recovery and increase the risk of overdose.”

More on this topic

Dark side of the city: 'The only place heroin is taking you is down into the gutter'Dark side of the city: 'The only place heroin is taking you is down into the gutter'

‘Heroin put me in a cell with my son; I had to get clean’‘Heroin put me in a cell with my son; I had to get clean’

Two men still in custody following €3.2m drug seizureTwo men still in custody following €3.2m drug seizure

Addiction support to be peer-runAddiction support to be peer-run


TOPIC: Drug Crisis

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

Cork illustrator Sean Fitzgerald drew inspiration from his Donegal base for his impressive book of Celtic tales, writes Marjorie BrennanMixing myths and reality: Cork's Sean Fitzgerald releases impressive illustrated book of Celtic tales

Remember, a child who is resilient is not immune to stress, but rather is a child that can manage that stress, writes Richard HoganA child that can manage stress well is a resilient child

Simply put, that it isn’t all about her. This past week was my birthday and it started well. My hubby and daughter, Joan, made me my favourite breakfast, pancakes, and I opened my presents, writes Alison Curtis.Teachable moment: It’s my birthday and I’ll walk if I want to!

Cutting back on Fast Fashion, carpooling and eating her mum’s homegrown veg are some of the ways TG4 presenter Máire Treasa ní Dhubhghaill is playing her part for the planet as mother to little Aela, writes Ellie O’ByrneParents for the Planet: ‘Cycling is exercise — and really enjoyable’ says Máire Treasa ní Dhubhghaill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »