NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Supermac's wins long running case against McDonalds over 'Big Mac' trademark

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 12:19 PM

Supermac's has won its long running case against McDonald's to have the use of the "Big Mac" trademark cancelled throughout Europe.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office has ruled that McDonald's had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger, or as a restaurant name.

Supermac's Managing Director Pat McDonagh

The Irish fast food company had claimed that McDonald's engaged in "trademark bullying" by registering brand names only to store them away "in a war chest to use against future competitors."

Supermac's Managing Director Pat McDonagh is delighted with the ruling.

"We objected to their trademark for the Big Mac and that now has been decided by the European Union in Alicante and they have revoked the Big Mac trademark on the grounds that, for three counts really - first of all in relation to a burger, secondly a food item and thirdly for food services."

He said: "You either use it or lose it... you can't stash away all these trademarks...and have them in reserve or what they call trademark bullying to stop someone from doing something.

"This now opens the door for the decision to be made by the European trademark office to allow us to use our SuperMac as a burger across Europe."


More in this Section

DUP will vote against Brexit deal amid 'toxic' border backstop

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man injured in Dublin crash

Drinking tea may be bad for unborn babies, study shows

Taoiseach's comments on meat could impact agri business, says Fitzmaurice


Lifestyle

Meet the Whiskerandos: why today’s hipster beards are nothing new

Pimp your plank: 5 variations to blitz every body part

Making Cents: ‘Debt can be managed better with goal-setting’

Tales from the road: Runners share their experiences

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »