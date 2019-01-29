NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 08:25 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Sub-zero overnight temperatures can be expected this week, as a yellow snow-ice warning takes effect.

It will be in place for five days and temperatures will drop.

Met Éireann says there will be widespread frost at night with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

Wintry showers will be frequent across the southwest, west and north.

Met Éireann's John Eagleton says the greatest risk of snow showers will be overnight tomorrow and Thursday.

"The big threat of snow this week remains late on Wednesday night/Thursday," said Mr Eagleton.

"The winds turn easterly and a depression to the south of Ireland injects a lot of moisture into those easterly winds.

"So that's the potential for a good bit of snow. Otherwise, we'll just get some wintery showers later on today and tonight and both of those will be in the western half of the county."

Met Éireann says that tonight will see a chance of snow with temperatures falling to around 0 degrees while Wednesday night will see rain, sleet and snow "affect much of the southern half of the country in strong easterly winds".

READ MORE: Funeral details announced for tragic Donegal quartet who died in crash

That will continue into Thursday with predictions of "strong easterly winds and highs of just 1 to 4 degrees."

According to Inner City Helping Homeless up to 80 people are still sleeping rough in Dublin despite the cold weather.

The charity's CEO, Anthony Flynn, has called on for emergency measures from Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

He said: "Although we've seen a 55% reduction in the number of people that are sleeping rough through the Christmas period and into January, we still have up to 80 people a night that are sleeping rough across the capital.

"We are urging with the Minister and pleading with the Minister to introduce contingency plans."


KEYWORDS

WeatherSnowTemperature

Related Articles

Update: Charity has 'huge concerns' for homeless as Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning

Powerful tornado hits Cuban capital Havana

Met Éireann issues two wind warnings for tonight

Power supply faces the strain as Melbourne tries to stay cool in 44C heat

More in this Section

'It’s been an appalling week' as 10 people die in road traffic accidents

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'

Plain Language Bill to be brought forward by Aodhán O'Ríordáin


Lifestyle

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

Making Cents: These boots are made for selling all your old stuff

Melissa McCarthy’s move away from comedy has paid off

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »