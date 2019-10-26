News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Speed camera staff to begin 72 hour strike this morning

Speed camera staff to begin 72 hour strike this morning
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 07:47 AM

Speed camera staff are to begin a 72 hour strike at 9am this morning.

At least half of Go Safe's employees will strike in a dispute over working conditions and union recognition.

A spokesperson for the company said it has "moved early to ensure disruption caused by SIPTU's action will be minimised."

The added that safety cameras will continue to be operational over the entire Bank Holiday weekend.

Road Safety Authority chief executive Moyagh Murdock is calling on drivers to stay safe on the roads: "We're entering into the bank holiday weekend and also we see the clocks going back so the message from the Road Safety Authority is to urge everybody to be vigilant and to respect the rules of the road and be responsible.

"It's a holiday for people but the roads are no less dangerous on Bank holidays so you need to be vigilant and never, ever drink and drive."

READ MORE

US moves to protect Syrian oilfields from IS

More on this topic

Over half of Go Safe speed vans could be unavailable due to industrial actionOver half of Go Safe speed vans could be unavailable due to industrial action

Siptu: Plans to increase pension age ‘unfair’Siptu: Plans to increase pension age ‘unfair’

Siptu conference urges action on 'precarious' working conditionsSiptu conference urges action on 'precarious' working conditions

Talks to resolve job evaluation dispute for health workers to resumeTalks to resolve job evaluation dispute for health workers to resume


TOPIC: SIPTU

More in this Section

Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’

Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash

Irish player wins €400k in EuroMillions drawIrish player wins €400k in EuroMillions draw

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork womanGardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork woman


Lifestyle

Go pack your bib and tuckerRestaurant Review: Land to Sea, Dingle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »