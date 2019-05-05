NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin claim Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cannot be trusted with on Irish neutrality

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 06:45 PM

Sinn Féin has lashed out at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael claiming neither party can be trusted on Irish neutrality.

It says it is clear that an EU Army is being created and the EU Defence Fund will help bring that about.

The party's MEP for Dublin, Lynn Boylan, says 'if it talks like a duck and walks like a duck, then it is a duck'.

She says the Irish people have already chosen to support positive neutrality and the country's long history of UN peacekeeping.

Ms Boylan said: "What you find is that the Irish people are incredibly proud of the peacekeeping role that our Defence Forces have played.

"And that they [the public] would much rather that the Government pay [the Defence Forces] appropriately.

"That they're not being forced into poverty which is the current situation with our Defence Forces. And that they continue to carry out peacekeeping duties."

In a statement on the party's website, Ms Boylan says Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael "want further integration and further militarisation and their groups in the EU Parliament are strong supporters of an EU Army".

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael say they support neutrality but every single thing they have done for decades proves the exact opposite. "

She added that it "is clear that an EU Army is being created and they are putting an EU defence fund of €13bn in place to help bring it about.

"They are not in the real world. They cannot be trusted to defend Irish neutrality because when it really matters – they don’t support it."

READ MORE

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming May elections

More on this topic

Native Irish speaker elected for Tories in English local elections

Ellie Kisyombe to run in elections after 'correcting the chronology of her backstory'

Local Elections: Familiar faces, but seven into six won’t go

Local Elections: Revamped electoral area covers huge geographical spread

More in this Section

14-year-old born without use of his lower limbs completes fifth Great Limerick Run

Gardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in Cobh

10 people arrested for drink and drug driving over Bank Holiday - Gardaí

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 44-year-old from Dublin


Lifestyle

Back from the dead: The Bermuda petrel was thought extinct for nearly 400 years

Diamonds add some real sparkle to sale

New York season to give art lovers the royal treatment

Early to rise: Three young Irish influencers making their mark online

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »