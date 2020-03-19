News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

‘Show some respect’: TD slams Limerick pubs that remain open despite Government advice

‘Show some respect’: TD slams Limerick pubs that remain open despite Government advice
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 12:40 PM

The Vintners Federation of Ireland has criticised pubs that have remained open despite Government advice.

All pubs were asked to close their doors as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

It is claimed a number of pubs in Co Limerick have remained open this week, leading to criticism from locals.

Brian Foley from the VFI says all members need to keep their bars closed

“If any pub is letting customers in there are in direct contravention of that order and it would be very disappointing to hear,” he said.

“We are in a national emergency and we all need to play our part and I would urge all members of the VFI to keep their pubs shut.”

Local TD Niall Collins said the local community were “angry and annoyed” to hear that pubs remained open.

Mr Collins said that both the publicans and the customers were “putting people’s lives at risk”.

“I would call on the publicans and the people frequenting these pubs, to please show some respect to the local community and cease doing this,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to playLetter to the Editor: Each and every one of us has got a part to play

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

There aren’t enough containers to keep world trade flowingThere aren’t enough containers to keep world trade flowing

Post offices to remain open with safety measures in placePost offices to remain open with safety measures in place


TOPIC: Coronavirus