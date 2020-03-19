‘Show some respect’: TD slams Limerick pubs that remain open despite Government advice

The Vintners Federation of Ireland has criticised pubs that have remained open despite Government advice.

All pubs were asked to close their doors as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

It is claimed a number of pubs in Co Limerick have remained open this week, leading to criticism from locals.

Brian Foley from the VFI says all members need to keep their bars closed

“If any pub is letting customers in there are in direct contravention of that order and it would be very disappointing to hear,” he said.

“We are in a national emergency and we all need to play our part and I would urge all members of the VFI to keep their pubs shut.”

Local TD Niall Collins said the local community were “angry and annoyed” to hear that pubs remained open.

Mr Collins said that both the publicans and the customers were “putting people’s lives at risk”.

As reported in today’s @Limerick_Leader some pubs in my constituency are still operating in defiance of best public health advice. This is an attack on our local community, An Garda Siochana can’t act without powers and I say to these people GET REAL and respect people’s lives. — Niall Collins (@NiallCollinsTD) March 19, 2020

“I would call on the publicans and the people frequenting these pubs, to please show some respect to the local community and cease doing this,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.