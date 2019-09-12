News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sepsis is a bigger killer than heart attacks, lung cancer or breast cancer

Sepsis is a bigger killer than heart attacks, lung cancer or breast cancer
Molly and Audrey McGahon with Yvonne Young, Assistant Director of Nursing, Sepsis, UL Hospitals Group, and Anna Marie Kiernan. HSE marking Sepsis Awareness Month throughout September. Anna Marie from Limerick lost her brother Liam Duggan to sepsis two years ago.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Anna Marie Kiernan watched sepsis rob her brother of a fantastic future and rob her family of a chance to watch him live it.

Liam Duggan was Anna Marie's only sibling. There were two years between them and they shared the same birthday – January 31.

“He had an amazing future ahead of him. He was a professional golfer and was teaching golf to children all over the country,” said Anna Marie.

Liam, who lived with his wife, Catherine, and two young children, in Ballymacelligott, Tralee, Co Kerry was 37 years old when he died on May 9, 2017.

Anna Marie, a clinical nurse specialist in pain management at University Hospital Limerick, is originally from Limerick but lives in Kilkessan, Co Clare.

She is helping the HSE to mark Sepsis Awareness Month throughout September to get more people talking about the signs and symptom of sepsis.

Anna Marie said Liam never liked talking about his health and would always keep going even when he was not feeling well: “We could not have recognised the signs because he did not talk about how he was feeling. My message is that if you have an infection or feeling unwell and not getting better then really you need to start thinking that you could have sepsis."

She had to telephone her parents from the hospital and tell them they were about to lose their son because sepsis had taken over his body.

“Something that haunts me to this day is looking into their eyes when they walked into the hospital room and seeing nothing but panic and heartbreak. Sepsis robbed him of a fantastic future and it robbed us of a chance to watch him live it.”

The HSE is urging everyone to familiarise themselves with the signs and symptoms of sepsis and be ready to ask if it could be sepsis.

Sepsis is complex and difficult to diagnose. It is the body's abnormal response to infection that results in the body's immune system attacking its tissues and organs and can be life-threatening. It can develop from any infection and affect anyone.

One in five people who develop sepsis will die but with early recognition and treatment, the risk can be reduced.

Assistant director of nursing at University Limerick Hospitals Group and a member of the National Sepsis Team, Yvonne Young, said sepsis should be treated with the same urgency as a heart attack or stroke.

The symptoms of sepsis mimic those of the flu – high temperature, rapid heart rate, rapid breathing, pain, pale or mottled skin and generally feeling very sick.

The main difference between sepsis symptoms and flu is that sepsis will come on very quickly whereas flu comes on over days.

Sepsis is a bigger killer than heart attacks, lung cancer or breast cancer.

READ MORE

Man who thought he had flu spends 250 days in Mater Hospital with sepsis

More on this topic

Almost 200 HSE staff suffer serious physical assaults by patients since January 2018Almost 200 HSE staff suffer serious physical assaults by patients since January 2018

Drug testing kits give false sense of security says head of HSE’s Addiction ServicesDrug testing kits give false sense of security says head of HSE’s Addiction Services

HSE urged 'to make people aware' of Doctor’s Visit Cards changeHSE urged 'to make people aware' of Doctor’s Visit Cards change

‘People with disabilities not given a choice’ - watchdog‘People with disabilities not given a choice’ - watchdog


TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Gardaí hunt for burglars in Cork after high-speed chaseGardaí hunt for burglars in Cork after high-speed chase

Vets put down chicken after it is allegedly used as a football in WaterfordVets put down chicken after it is allegedly used as a football in Waterford

Gardaí investigating man's murder in Cork city charge his sister with aggravated burglaryGardaí investigating man's murder in Cork city charge his sister with aggravated burglary

No-deal Brexit could mean 15c rise in price of a loafNo-deal Brexit could mean 15c rise in price of a loaf


Lifestyle

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »