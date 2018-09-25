Senior civil servant reveals President's Office only started internal spending audits four years ago

No internal audits of presidential spending levels took place before Spring 2014 and only a small number of reviews have taken place in the subsequent four years, it has emerged.

The secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach Martin Fraser revealed the level of scrutiny during a controversial emergency meeting of the Dáil's public accounts committee this morning.

Speaking at the meeting just 24 hours before nominations close for the presidential race, Mr Fraser told unaligned Independent TD Catherine Connolly he established the internal reviews in Spring 2014.

Mr Fraser declined to say why he did so other than to say: "I took a decision it should be done" and confirmed when asked no internal spending audits occurred in any year before that point.

Mr Fraser separately told Ms Connolly and Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell there was a significant delay in holding the internal audit reviews after Spring 2014 because of a "very sad personal matter".

Mr Fraser repeatedly used this reason to not clarify the matter further, saying: "I really don't want to talk about this too much".

The secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, Martin Fraser. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

However, he eventually said there have been three meetings of the internal audit team since February this year involving a Department of the Taoiseach official, a presidential office official and a retired public servant, but was unable to provide dates.

The State's independent financial watchdog, comptroller and auditor general Seamus McCarthy - who attends all PAC meetings - also told the meeting this morning the presidential office hands back roughly 10% of its budget to the Exchequer every year.

He said in the latest year examined by his office this amounted to a return of €287,000.

However, this figure does not include more than seven other areas which relate to presidential spending and are overseen by Government departments, including Foreign Affairs, Defence and other matters.

A number of PAC members - including Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell and Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane - raised concerns over the timing of the PAC's presidential spending review.

However, they each said there is a genuine need for greater public scrutiny and transparency when it comes to presidential spending.

During an exchange between Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Alyward and Mr Fraser, Mr Alyward attempted to explain the reason for why the presidential spending levels are being examined now, saying it is "because there's a [presidential] election coming up".

Noting the ongoing and disputed claims the review is politically motivated in order to undermine President Michael D Higgins, Mr Fraser responded dryly: "I thought it wasn't because of that."