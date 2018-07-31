Home»Breaking News»ireland

‘Selling heroin as serious as it gets’

Tuesday, July 31, 2018 - 03:10 AM

Selling heroin in Cork City is one of the most serious offences one can get in Cork District Court, a sentencing judge said yesterday.

Jonathan Mason, of 7 Seminary Place, Farranree, pleaded guilty to having heroin for the purpose of sale or supply to others. Judge Olann Kelleher jailed him for nine months.

File photo

The 32-year-old had 136 previous convictions and the judge said he had to impose a jail term.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said Garda Robert Stone and colleagues observed a car parked in the picnic area at Kilmona on the New Mallow Rd.

“There was one occupant in the car — Jonathan Mason,” said Insp Kenneally. “He was slumped in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive when gardaí tried to speak to him.

“After repeated attempts to rouse him he eventually woke up and opened the door of the car. He appeared to be highly intoxicated. His speech was slurred and attempted to swallow a small plastic package.

“It contained 12 individual wraps of suspected diamorphine and a small kitchen knife. He also had a plastic Kinder Egg capsule.”

That occurred on October 6, 2015. On October 14, he was driving while disqualified and was stopped at Gurranabraher Rd, where it was found he had heroin for his own use.

As well as the overall prison sentence of nine months, the defendant was disqualified from driving for 15 years.

Judge Kelleher said: “Selling heroin in this city is as serious as you can get in this court.”


