Search underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in Dublin

A major search is underway for a man who attempted to bundle a woman in her 60s into the boot of a car near Phoenix Park on Monday morning.

The woman, married and a mother of adult children, had driven a short distance from her north Dublin home to Blackhorse Avenue to go for a walk in the park just before 7.30am.

It is thought that because it was still dark, the woman decided against going into the park and turned back.

She passed a parked car on the way. The boot was open and a man tried to bundle her into it.

In the struggle, the man was unable to put her in the boot and then tried to drag her into the car itself, but again was unable to do so.

It is thought he decided to leave when a car pulled up.

The attacker, described as being in his 20s, of strong build and under 6ft in height, drove off in his car, described as a silver family saloon.

It is thought that the woman banged her head against a wall when the attacker threw her away as he abandoned the abduction.

The woman is said to be traumatised by the incident.

It is understood gardaí are operating on information and are seeking to track the car's movements and gather more specifics on it.

A statement issued by Garda HQ said officers are investigating an “assault and attempted abduction” of a woman in the Martin's Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7 at around 7.30am on Monday.

“The female, aged in her 60s, was approached by a male who attempted to force her into the boot of a car," it said.

"The female managed to flee the scene and the car drove away via Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin city centre. The car, described as a silver family saloon, may have turned left and driven onto the Navan Road.”

It said the suspect was believed to be wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers.

The statement said gardaí wish to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on January 6 between 6am and 8am, or anyone who may have information about this incident.

They are appealing to road users who were driving in the Blackhorse Avenue area, who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.