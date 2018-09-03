Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sean Gallagher claims 'Tweetgate' in 2011 'changed the outcome of presidential election'

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 01:38 PM
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Presidential challenger Sean Gallagher has blamed the RTE TV debate of the 2011 election for Aras an Uachtarain as a “vote changer” which altered the outcome of that race.

The Dragon's Den Star outlined to Leitrim County Council today some of the ambitions he has if he was first nominated for the race and then elected at the October 26 vote.

The businessman pledged to prioritise concerns around the marginalised.

He also outlined initiatives to support the disabled nationwide, including a work placement programme.

The arts would also be prioritised, he said, and Mr Gallagher pledged to visit Irish peacekeepers abroad.

However, he launched an attack on RTE during his speech to councillors over a controversial Tweet put to him in the 2011 presidential debate about fundraising and Fianna Fáil.

He told the meeting that the RTE Frontline debate just days before the 2011 vote “changed the outcome” of the election.

“What happened in studio changed the outcome of the presidential election. On that evening, I let myself down and let you councillors down.”

Mr Gallagher said that it was an “unprecedented event”, a false Tweet presented to him “as if it was fact”.

This allowed the Sinn Féin candidate to level an accusation against him, he said, which caused him to doubt his memory.

It also made him look “unconvincing” and many changed their mind on the night, councillors were told.

The businessman said he felt compelled to hold RTE “accountable” for their actions.

Mr Gallagher sued RTE over the events that night and received an apology and a substantial payout.


KEYWORDS

PresidentIrelandSean Gallagher

Related Articles

A blueprint for becoming the next president of Ireland

The second coming of Seán Gallagher

Overconfidence is Higgins’s worst enemy

Election candidates refusing salary 'demeans the office of President', says Justice Minister

More in this Section

Three men recovering after 30ft fall from bridge during matchmaking festival

RTÉ cancel sign language broadcast of national anthem during All-Ireland final

Police appeal after man stabbed in Ballymena

'I'm still numb': Former Limerick councillor found father dead during fire that destroyed family home


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »