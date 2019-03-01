NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Scouts and Tusla set to face politicians' questions

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 05:00 AM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Scouting Ireland and Tusla are to be called before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions over serious child protection concerns in the organisation.

It comes after Scouting Ireland rejected a number of significant and ongoing issues that were raised by the child and family agency over the protection of young people.

In the letter sent to Scouting Ireland last week, Tusla highlighted a number of ongoing sample cases that have been reported to the agency. Tusla found it “very concerning” that Scouting Ireland staff have been interviewing victims and raised worries over the level of supervision, especially on overnight events.

In the Dáil, Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday encouraged parents to ask questions and seek assurances that no overnight trips take place without adequate numbers of trained supervisors.

“Concerns remain in regard to the need for Scouting Ireland to put procedures in place to ensure they are fully consistent with Tusla recommendations on child protection because we know there have been real concerns and cases of concern in the past. This is an ongoing process whereby Tusla will work directly with Scouting Ireland to ensure we can provide the necessary reassurance that many parents will demand,” said Mr Coveney.

However, responding to the Tusla letter, Scouting Ireland questioned the eight recommendations made by Tusla in relation to the protection and welfare of children in the organisation.

Scouting Ireland queried why Tusla had recommended an urgent review of how current child protection concerns are managed given that they work closely with the Gardaí and Tusla who are the key statutory agencies when it comes to child protection.

READ MORE: Scouting Ireland concerns: Parents in limbo as one group accuses and the other denies

They also asked Tusla to to provide evidence to support the request for an immediate review of the supervision of children involved in scouting.

They went on to say that “Scouting Ireland has completed the most comprehensive review of safeguarding, which was conducted by the independent safeguarding expert Ian Elliott.”

Speaking in the Dáil, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the details in the Tusla letter had caused a great deal of anxiety and concern, particularly among scouting families.

But he said it was not clear if Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone — who first revealed that the letter had been sent while speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday — was “informing us of a new problem or simply opening a window into a process of review and improvement within Scouting Ireland of which we are aware and which has been ongoing for many months”.

He added: “We need to give assurances and support to the many parents and thousands of scouting volunteers who are deeply worried about what the minister stated.”

Responding, Mr Coveney said it was now up to Scouting Ireland to ensure that supervisors know the exact steps to take if a child comes to them with a concern or if something happens.

“Parents who seek these assurances and ask sensible questions are behaving in a reasonable and responsible manner.

“What the minister is saying to parents is that they should ask the appropriate questions and get assurance from Scouting Ireland that appropriate numbers and supervision are in place before making an informed decision,” the Tánaiste said.

The Oireachtas committee on children and youth affairs is to ask both Scouting Ireland and Tusla to come before it in a bid to address the many remaining questions.

Tusla yesterday established a helpline for children and parents in the wake of the concerns raised about Scouting Ireland.

