Ryder Cup will give Ireland €100m economic boost

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 02:59 PM

The Ryder Cup will return to Ireland in 2026 bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors an extra €100m economic boost to the country.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the major golf tournament would be held in Adare Manor, driving huge investment into the South West region.

The announcement follows intense negotiations to bring the European tour back to Ireland since it was last held in the K Club in Kildare in 2006.

Speaking at a special meeting of the Cabinet in Glencolumcille in south Donegal, Mr Varadkar said: “This news comes at the end of an historic week for golf on the island of Ireland, following the hugely successful hosting of the Open Championship by Royal Portrush Golf Club, and the historic victory by one of Ireland’s most popular sporting heroes, Shane Lowry.”

Sports Minister Shane Ross said the government would foot €50m as part of the investment to prepare roads and other infrastructure to host the event.

However, ministers declined to say how much the licence fee was for billionaire JP McManus to host the tournament at his manor and grounds in Limerick.

Commenting about the tour, Mr Ross added: “The event has a large international profile with a potential to be broadcast to 375 million homes, 5,000 hours of broadcasting on 50 different channels; 2,000 journalists will attend; thousands of articles about the Ryder Cup were published in 2018 alone.

"There would also be an estimated promotional value for Ireland of hosting the event of around €100m.”

All costs in making the hotel and golf course grounds suitable for the event have been paid for by Mr McManus.

Junior sports minister Brendan Griffin praised the Limerick man for his “huge work and dedication” in managing to bring the tour to Ireland.

While the the Government and the tour have agreed a financial support package including the licence fees, ministers said details of these are being kept secret as they are commercially sensitive.

The Ryder Cup is a series of matches played between teams representing Europe and the USA over three days.

The event is held every two years. Hosting the event alternates between Europe and the USA.

The next event is scheduled for Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020.

