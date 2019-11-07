RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Broadcaster Gay Byrne will be laid to rest tomorrow with RTÉ airing live coverage of the funeral.

Mr Byrne died on Monday at his home in Dublin and is survived by wife Kathleen, who is a harpist and author, and their daughters Crona and Suzy and their families. The funeral mass will take place in St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin at 11:45 on Friday with Fr Leonard Maloney SJ acting as principal celebrant.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin will also be participating in the ceremony and leading the ‘Prayers of Final Commendation’. Administrator at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral Fr Kieran McDermott will receive the remains of Mr Byrne into the cathedral.

Music will be led by the Palestrina Choir with conductor Ciaran Kelly and organist David Grealy.

The public have been advised that access to the Pro-Cathedral will be extremely limited with seating reserved for family and friends.

Those attending the funeral mass are asked to be in place by 11.15am and to be guided by gardaí outside the cathedral and stewards inside the building.

Mr Byrne’s family have also asked that anyone wishing to donate money instead of flowers to his memory should do so to the Irish Cancer Society and St Francis Hospice.

RTÉ’s coverage of the funeral will take place on television and online at 11.30am on Friday.

RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now will host a special programme featuring coverage of the funeral mass presented by Bryan Dobson, while John Bowman and Mary Kennedy will provide commentary of the ceremony.

Television coverage will be streamed live on the RTÉ Player and on RTÉ.ie, and will be available to audiences worldwide.

Books of condolence to honour the late broadcaster saw a steady stream of visitors since they opened on Tuesday.

Politicians, broadcasters and the public have been visiting the Mansion House in Dublin. Lord mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe opened the book there to allow the people of the capital to express their sympathies to Mr Byrne’s family.

In Cork, people queued at Cork’s City Hall to sign books of condolence.