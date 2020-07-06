News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Restrictions on international travel could be in place until July 20

Restrictions on international travel could be in place until July 20
Restrictions on international travel as a result of the coronavirus could be left in place until at least July 20. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 07:29 AM

The Government will meet today to discuss the restrictions on international travel.

Anyone arriving into the country is expected to quarantine for 14 days.

Restrictions on international travel as a result of the coronavirus could be left in place until at least July 20.

Cabinet will meet today to discuss travel restrictions.

The Government was supposed to be unveiling a green list this week, of countries deemed safe to travel to from July 9, based on the handle they have on the virus.

However, it has been postponed until July 20 amid concerns it could lead to a rise in the number of imported cases.

Airlines and the tourism sector have called for an easing of the 14 day quarantine rule but it seems the message from Government, for now at least, will continue to be to avoid non-essential travel abroad.

READ MORE

Lifting and bringing back Covid restrictions a 'dangerous gamble', says professor

More on this topic

Terry Prone: After 100 days in solitary, I’m still staying putTerry Prone: After 100 days in solitary, I’m still staying put

Australia’s most populous state to close southern border as cases growAustralia’s most populous state to close southern border as cases grow

Lifting and bringing back Covid restrictions a 'dangerous gamble', says professorLifting and bringing back Covid restrictions a 'dangerous gamble', says professor

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complicationsBroadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications

#COVID-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up