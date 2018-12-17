NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Remainers arrive in Dublin with 'Bollocks to Brexit' bus

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 02:27 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A large yellow bus with "Bollocks to Brexit" written on the side is driving around Dublin today.

It is part of a Remain campaign trying to get a second referendum on Brexit.

The "Bollocks Bus" has been making its way around the UK and has been spotted at the Guinness Storehouse, in Ballymun and other areas of the city today.

It is due to travel to the Irish border and Belfast this afternoon.

The bus has been touring the UK and the EU over the past 10 days - including stops in London, Dover, Holyhead and Brussels.

READ MORE: How a second Brexit referendum might work

It is due to arrive in Scotland tomorrow, before driving back through England towards London again.

Today, Theresa May is due to update MPs on Brexit plans in the wake of last week's European Council summit.

The British Prime Minister failed to secure any substantial concessions to the withdrawal agreement, although EU leaders said they're happy to offer further clarity on elements of the agreement.

Amid continuing strong opposition in Westminster to the deal with the EU, Mrs May is expected to again rule out any prospect of a second referendum on Brexit when she addresses the House of Commons this afternoon.


