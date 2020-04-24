News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Refunds will be made to families impacted by school transport fees

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 08:50 PM

The Department of Education has announced that payments will be issued at the end of the school year.

Bus contractors will also continue to receive a 50 percent payment while schools are closed.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach, says this announcement will bring clarity to parents.

"The refund will be calculated at the end of the school year when the exact impact is known."

