Range Rover and watches seized following CAB search operation

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 05:57 PM

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a Range Rover and a number of watches today,

The CAB carried out a search operation at five locations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region South, Dublin Metropolitan Region East and Meath Divisions.

During the course of the operation, the following assets were seized:

  • A 131 Range Rover
  • 2 Rolex watches
  • 1 Breitling watch
  • 1 Longines watch

Gardaí said that a number of files, documentation and hard drives were also seized during the search operation.

They added that the operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the assets of a significant Organised Crime Group involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs nationwide.

The operation is a significant development in the ongoing proceeds of crime investigation.

