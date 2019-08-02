Random testing finds Natural History Museum toilets among public places to have cocaine residue

The public toilets at the Natural History Museum and Heuston Station have tested positive for cocaine residue.

Fifteen bars and five public buildings in Dublin were tested with cocaine-detecting wipes.

Ten of the bars tested were found to have traces of cocaine.

Newstalk radio reporter, Sarah Ruane, said they also tested a Government Department building.

She said: "A Government Department building was the next building we tested and again we went into the toilets here using the cocaine-detection wipes.

"We got the all-clear here so no cocaine detected in our Government Department building."