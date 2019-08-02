News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Random testing finds Natural History Museum toilets among public places to have cocaine residue

The Natural History Museum. Pic via Wikipedia
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 09:03 AM

The public toilets at the Natural History Museum and Heuston Station have tested positive for cocaine residue.

Fifteen bars and five public buildings in Dublin were tested with cocaine-detecting wipes.

Ten of the bars tested were found to have traces of cocaine.

Newstalk radio reporter, Sarah Ruane, said they also tested a Government Department building.

She said: "A Government Department building was the next building we tested and again we went into the toilets here using the cocaine-detection wipes.

"We got the all-clear here so no cocaine detected in our Government Department building."

cocainedrugs

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

